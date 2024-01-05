Why Meri Is More Open To Reconciling With Her Sister Wives Than Christine And Janelle

After Christine Brown left Kody Brown in November 2021, two of her sister wives also decided to part ways with the controversial patriarch. Janelle Brown confirmed her separation from Kody in December 2022. Meri Brown opted to leave the reality star for good in January 2023 when he showed no inclination to save their marriage — leaving Robyn Brown as Kody's only remaining wife. In an interview with People, Kody admitted he had lost interest in polygamy, sharing, "The idea of ever marrying again after the experience I've had, there's no reason for me to do that."

Apart from Christine, Janelle, and Meri divorcing Kody, the three sister wives have also experienced a rift among themselves. While Christine and Janelle have maintained a strong bond after leaving the Brown clan and appear closer than ever, not the same can be said for their relationship with Meri. In an interview with Us Weekly, Christine shared, "I don't talk with Meri. I don't really have a relationship with Meri." Janelle echoed the sentiment, confirming that she and Meri don't stay in touch.

However, despite the strained relationships, Meri remains open to reconciling with her former sister wives. During an interview with People, Meri explained, "It's going to take all parties involved, you know what I mean? But I'm not closing any doors." Unfortunately, Christine and Janelle seem to have already closed theirs.