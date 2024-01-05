How Big Of An Age Gap Do Clint Eastwood And Christina Sandera Have?

Actor Clint Eastwood might be one of Hollywood's biggest icons ever, but his love life is as intriguing as his illustrious movie career. Born in 1930, the actor-turned-director has been married twice and fathered eight children with six different women. After splitting from his last wife, Dina Fisher, in 2013, Eastwood chose not to remarry; however, he swiftly struck up a relationship with Christina Sandera, a hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel in Carmel, California, as reported by Us Weekly.

While reports of her date of birth vary, Sandera was most likely born in the early 1960s; the Daily Mail reported her age as 51 in March 2015, which would make her 33 years younger than Eastwood, but their significant age gap doesn't seem to have hindered their strong connection. After meeting in 2014, according to Us Weekly, Sandera quickly moved in with Eastwood and seamlessly integrated into his large family. "Clint's kids have all met Christina and like [her]," a source shared with the outlet.

Despite being in a high-profile relationship, Sandera maintains a low profile with no known presence on social media, and her public appearances are mostly limited to accompanying Eastwood to red carpet events. Notably, Sandera isn't the youngest partner Eastwood has been involved with, proving that for the star, age is merely a number in matters of the heart.