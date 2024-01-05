Gisele Bundchen's Daughter Is Growing Up To Be Her Twin

It's no stretch to say Vivian Lake Brady has spent her entire life around the spotlight. After all, her mother is world-famous supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, and her father, Tom Brady, is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time. Vivian's parents met back in 2006 and tied the knot three years later. Before their headline-making divorce, they had two kids together: Benjamin Brady, who they welcomed in 2009, and Vivian, who was born in 2012. Tom also has a son, Jack Moynahan, from his previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan, who Bündchen refers to as her "bonus child."

In fact, Bündchen told Vanity Fair that it was her stepson's birth that made her realize that she wanted to be a mother, even though she didn't know if she was ready then. While the transition was initially hard, Bündchen really took to motherhood. As she said to Robin Roberts of "Good Morning America," "I was actually living what I love so much, which is being a mom, and a nurturer, and taking care of my family. It was just very different than what I was used to."

The only girls in their immediate family, Bündchen and Vivian have an extra special relationship. Not only do they ook very similar, but they seem to have a lot in common. By all accounts, Gisele Bündchen's daughter is growing up to be her twin.