General Hospital: Lois Will Face Big Consequences For Destroying Her Friendship With Olivia

Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth), his wife Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero), and his cousin Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) all knew that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) had anonymously tipped off the SEC that Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) engaged in insider trading on "General Hospital." Because Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was elated after recently marrying Nina, and Drew got an early release from prison — after almost being killed — the three decided to keep quiet about it, with Ned taking the blame.

But Ned's ex-wife and Olivia's bestie Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) deduced from a conversation with Olivia that Nina was the snitch. She felt that because Sonny was her good friend, he ought to know the truth. Olivia begged and pleaded with her not to spill the beans, explaining that everyone was finally in a good place. But Lois ignored her, and in the January 1, 2024 episode, she told Sonny that she knew Ned wasn't the one who snitched. This in turn forced Michael to reveal that it was Nina.

Later, an infuriated Olivia explained to Lois that not only did she ruin Sonny's life, but other people would also be affected by the revelation. In retaliation, the indignant Lois tossed out the fact that Sonny had previously shot his own son Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) because Olivia never informed him of their relationship. Outraged that Lois used that against her, Olivia left in a huff, and Lois realized she may have just trashed their friendship.