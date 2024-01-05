Photos That Prove Lady Louise Is Her Mom's Twin

It's not uncommon to hear people attributing both personality and physical characteristics to one of their parents: "He gets his brains from his mother" or "Look at that blonde hair! She's just like her father." Basic genetics tells us that children are, quite literally, miniature versions of their parents. Approximately half of a person's genetics come from their mother, while the other 50% comes from their father.

It's often the children of celebrities and other high-profile individuals who become the perfect illustration of just how powerful genetics can be. Whether it's Ava Phillipe, the daughter of actor Reese Witherspoon, walking red carpets looking like a clone of her mother, or David Beckham's sons looking like the spitting image of their famous soccer star father, the nature of growing up with a famous parent means that your resemblance to your mother or father will be noticed.

Across the pond, the British royal family are no different. One young royal who greatly resembles her mother is Lady Louise Windsor. The daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Louise kept a low profile throughout her childhood and teenage years; however, now that the lady is a young adult, she has begun to make more public appearances with her royal parents, showing the world just how much she resembles her mother.