Major Differences Between Malia And Sasha Obama, According To Barack And Michelle

While the media has long speculated about the lavish lives of Malia and Sasha Obama, the clearest pictures of the budding young women have come directly from the former president and first lady themselves. Over the years, Barack and Michelle Obama have provided the public with glimpses into the personalities of their daughters, sharing snippets of their lives via interviews and on social media.

According to the political figures, their daughters have pretty distinct personalities. "In some ways, Malia and Sasha couldn't be more different," Michelle told British Vogue in 2019. "One speaks freely and often, one opens up on her own terms. One shares her innermost feelings, the other is content to let you figure it out." Malia is the oldest of the Obama daughters, born in July 1998, while Sasha is the youngest, born in June 2001.

The two were only 10 and 7 when their father was elected into office, but have since grown into full-fledged adults that their parents seemingly can't help but gush about. As Michelle commented, "They've both grown into smart, compassionate, and independent young women, fully capable of paving their own paths."