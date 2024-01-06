Inside HGTV Star Kim Wolfe's Friendship With Bravo's Chelsea Meissner

In an exclusive interview with Kim Wolfe about hosting "Why Did I Buy This House?," she told The List that the publicity she received for her redesign of Chelsea Meissner's home was what helped her get her own show. Of course, this wouldn't be the last time the two teamed up. In the first season, Wolfe was tasked with creating a nursery. Since it wasn't in the initial renovation plans, she found herself stretched thin. To the audience's delight, the HGTV star reached out to Meissner, who was only too glad to offer help. Despite their differing approaches to design — Wolfe's love for reading design plans and Meissner's dislike for them — they created a nursery that the lucky couple praised as "perfect."

Months later, when Meissner announced her pregnancy, Wolfe proved to be the ideal friend, revealing to CheatSheet that she was organizing the baby shower. Although Meissner took on building her baby's nursery herself, her HGTV bestie was definitely a part of the brainstorming process. "We bounce ideas off each other. We're constantly sharing things on Instagram. But she has good taste and will do a great job on that nursery on her own." Meissner welcomed her baby in October 2023, and while she has kept further details private, there's little doubt that Kim Wolfe is right by her side.