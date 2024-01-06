Inside HGTV Star Kim Wolfe's Friendship With Bravo's Chelsea Meissner
When Kim Wolfe and "Southern Charm" alum Chelsea Meissner first met during Season 24 of "Survivor: One World" in 2011, their connection was instant. In an interview with Better Happier: A Lifestyle Journal by Jillian Guyette, Wolfe recalled that Meissner's clearly genuine personality drew her in. For Meissner, their effortless conversations and shared laughter felt like they had been friends long before the show. While this friendship didn't simplify their survival challenges, it definitely made the experience more tolerable. "You've gotta find someone to laugh with out there, or you'll cry," Wolfe explained.
This friendship was probably their secret sauce for success. Wolfe won, claiming the grand prize, and Meissner finished third place. Considering the 18 castaways and Survival's tough conditions, this was quite a feat. Remarkably, Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner didn't put a pause on their friendship when their "Survivor" run ended. They welcomed each other into their worlds, occasionally letting the rest of us in on their heartwarming moments.
Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner's work relationship is bestie goals
Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner's "Survivor" victories were just a hint of how well they could work together. Impressively, they've extended this synergy beyond the beach. In 2018, Meissner renovated her home on Bravo TV's "Southern Charm" with the help of her "Survivor" pal. Thanks to Wolfe and Meissner's great work relationship, the renovation was a resounding success.
When Jillian Guyette asked about the "Southern Charm" segment's foundation, the pair revealed that it wasn't planned, with Wolfe adding that it started as a joke. "I don't think either of us envisioned it becoming such a big project or commitment," she said. "It just sort of happened! Once we got rolling, you couldn't stop the momentum if you wanted to!" For Meissner, collaborating with Wolfe simplified the entire process. "She already knew me and my style so well. Also, anytime we ever felt overwhelmed or stressed, we always found a way to make each other laugh. Humor got us through many obstacles... even on 'Survivor.'"
Chelsea Meissner and Kim Wolfe always help each other out
In an exclusive interview with Kim Wolfe about hosting "Why Did I Buy This House?," she told The List that the publicity she received for her redesign of Chelsea Meissner's home was what helped her get her own show. Of course, this wouldn't be the last time the two teamed up. In the first season, Wolfe was tasked with creating a nursery. Since it wasn't in the initial renovation plans, she found herself stretched thin. To the audience's delight, the HGTV star reached out to Meissner, who was only too glad to offer help. Despite their differing approaches to design — Wolfe's love for reading design plans and Meissner's dislike for them — they created a nursery that the lucky couple praised as "perfect."
Months later, when Meissner announced her pregnancy, Wolfe proved to be the ideal friend, revealing to CheatSheet that she was organizing the baby shower. Although Meissner took on building her baby's nursery herself, her HGTV bestie was definitely a part of the brainstorming process. "We bounce ideas off each other. We're constantly sharing things on Instagram. But she has good taste and will do a great job on that nursery on her own." Meissner welcomed her baby in October 2023, and while she has kept further details private, there's little doubt that Kim Wolfe is right by her side.