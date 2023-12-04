What These Southern Charm Alums Are Doing Today
The following article mentions sexual assault.
Chances are that if you're a fan of Bravo, then you've seen "Southern Charm," as it's definitely one of the network's signature shows. The series premiered back in March 2014 after cast member Whitney Sudler-Smith realized that Charleston, South Carolina, and some of the people who live there would make great TV. He explained to E!, "I think the idea was a little "Downton Abbey," a little bit of "Gone With the Wind," a little bit of "The Bachelor" and a little bit of "Animal House.'" Sudler-Smith's original concept was more for a series that he called "Southern Gentleman," but he then teamed up with Haymaker Productions to create the show that many know and love today.
While Charleston serves as a great backdrop for "Southern Charm," fans know that it's the stars, like Shep Rose and Craig Conover, who make the show interesting. Conover told The Columbus Dispatch how it all works. "[It's] a group of friends trying to navigate the old world-new world situation that happens in Charleston. There's a lot of old-school money and new-school money and ... me who moved there from the north," he said.
As of 2023, "Southern Charm" is still doing very well in the ratings, despite the fact that the cast has changed quite a bit since its debut. A lot the original stars have left the show to move on to different things, so what are some of those "Southern Charm" alums doing today? Let's break it down.
Naomie Olindo runs a fashion business that she was sued over
Naomie Olindo left "Southern Charm" ahead of Season 9 in 2023, despite having a major role in the previous season. Olindo joined the show in Season 3 when she was dating Craig Conover, but left after Season 6 to focus on her next relationship with her now-ex, Metul Shah. While she returned for Season 8, she may have exited the show for good now because of a lawsuit over her fashion business, L'Abeye. Olindo launched the online boutique with her friend/business partner Virginia "Ginny" Cox in 2018. However, things apparently went south between them by October 2022, since Cox sued Olindo for fraud and breach of contract.
Olindo denied Cox's accusations through her lawyer, who told Us Weekly, "Cox filed this defamatory lawsuit with the intention of extorting money through a set of claims that are knowingly false." Although it's unclear if the lawsuit has been settled as of November 2023, Olindo is still running the online boutique and modeling for it. From the looks of her Instagram, she's seemingly also keeping busy being an influencer, considering that she frequently posts other brands on her feed as well.
The "Blueprint to Breakup" writer might also be currently in a relationship that she wants to keep private. Olindo had confirmed that she was seeing a new man in October 2022, but told People, "I don't think that I would ever share a relationship on camera again."
Kathryn Dennis is dealing with some personal setbacks
Kathryn Dennis had been on "Southern Charm" since Season 1, but didn't return for Season 9 in 2023 after allegedly getting fired. While Dennis confirmed her exit to Page Six in January 2023, she suggested that she was the one ready for "a new chapter." Craig Conover later addressed her departure at BravoCon, saying, per Deadline, "I think she's working on herself."
Dennis' next chapter didn't get off to the best start though, since she's been dealing with financial problems. For one, she was apparently forced to move back into her father's home in early 2023 after she was evicted from her rental property. Around that time, she was also supposedly selling some of her personal items on Facebook for cash, and before that had joined OnlyFans. "Who knows what she's going to do next," a source dished to The U.S. Sun, adding, "She's never really had a real job."
Dennis had another setback in October 2023 when was reportedly arrested for a hit-and-run outside of an elementary school. While it's unclear if she was there for her two kids, Kensie and Saint, it seems from her Instagram that she's been focused on spending time with them whenever she can. Dennis co-parents with her ex, Thomas Ravenel, and has been open about how difficult that's been. In September 2023, she wrote, "Being without your children is the most difficult pain you must carry each and every day you are without them."
Thomas Ravenel is not on good terms with his ex
It's safe to say that former politician Thomas Ravenel was perfect for a reality show like "Southern Charm" because of his controversial past. However, his behavior became even too much for Bravo when he was accused of rape, and charged with assault and battery in 2018 (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter). It doesn't appear that Ravenel is involved with politics professionally anymore either, but he has shared a lot of his political opinions on X, formerly known as Twitter.
While Ravenel finally settled the heated custody battle over his two kids with his ex, Kathryn Dennis, in 2019, he regained primary custody in 2021. Dennis got supervised weekend visits, but in September 2023, Ravenel told a fan that she was having a problem even doing that. He tweeted that he wished she'd spend more time with them because she hadn't visited in weeks. He took it a step further in a now-deleted tweet from November 2023, where he made it clear that he's not on great terms with Dennis or some of his other former "Southern Charm" co-stars. He wrote (via Us Weekly), "The worst person in the world I know is Kathryn Dennis and the total losers who make excuses and applaud her horrific behavior like Craig and Shep and Austen." In addition to that, Ravenel has been mourning the death of both his parents, who died just months apart from each other in 2023. He's also been playing a lot of Polo and caring for his horses.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Cameran Eubanks released a collection of kids clothing
Fans were shocked when Cameran Eubanks left "Southern Charm" in 2020, since she was the first one to narrate the show. While many speculated that it was due to rumors being spread about her husband, Jason Wimberly, the former "Real World" star clarified that she just no longer wanted to share her personal life on TV now that she was a mother. Eubanks was, however, willing to share parts of her life through her book, "One Day You'll Thank Me," which she released in 2021. It features her personal essays on relationships, pregnancy, and motherhood.
Eubanks almost returned to TV in 2021 though, when she was reportedly in the running to co-host "The View." While that didn't pan out, Eubanks told Us Weekly in 2022 that she still wouldn't return to "Southern Charm." "I closed that door and there's really no need for me to go back," she explained. She is still friends with her former cast mates though. In October 2023, she and Shep Rose even shared a photo from a lunch date they had together on Instagram.
While Eubanks mostly posts photos of her daughter, Palmer, these days, she does seem to be an Instagram influencer too, since she's promoted different brands on her page. In 2023, she announced in a post that she had done a collection with the children's clothing line, Cecil and Lou, writing "The capsule is inspired by the classic, vintage designs that I love dressing Palmer in."
Chelsea Meissner is a new mom with a new home
Like Cameran Eubanks, Chelsea Meissner also left "Southern Charm" in 2020. At the time, a source told People, "Chelsea, like Cam, [is] just tired of the reality TV drama." However, the former "Survivor" star didn't stay off of TV long, considering that she appeared on her friend Kim Wolfe's HGTV show, "Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?" in 2022, where she helped Wolfe refurbish a home.
Meissner also did her own home renovations, which she showed off in Southern Living in 2023, after she transformed the "fixer-upper" that she purchased into "the ultimate laid-back Lowcountry surf shack." "I wanted my home to have character, be welcoming, and feel cozy," she said. While Meissner clearly has a knack for home design, she revealed in 2023 that she's still working as a hairstylist.
What's more, Meissner welcomed her first child in September 2023. While she hasn't shared much about her baby or who the father is, she posted a few pregnancy photos on Instagram and confirmed the birth by telling her followers that she was one month postpartum that October. Meissner shared that she was pregnant in April 2023 when she was mourning the death of her beloved dog, Tyson. She honored him in her announcement writing, "When Tyson passed, I knew I could never love another soul nearly as much unless I had a child of my own ... now here we are with one on the way."
Landon Clements still spends time in Charleston
Landon Clements left "Southern Charm" in 2017 to return to California and pursue real estate. At the time, she explained to People, "I love Charleston, but it's a tiny little town, so it's hard to keep oneself really busy." She seems to be keeping busy nowadays though, since, per her Instagram bio, she's working with two real estate agencies. She's also involved with a nonprofit, Skydog Sanctuary, which helps rehabilitate and release wild horses.
While it's unclear if Landon Clements is currently in a relationship, she did share on Instagram that she got a puppy named Clémentine in December 2022. She's posted about her adventures with her pup on her social media since then, but she usually shares posts about her travels and real estate ventures. She apparently also spends a lot of time back in Charleston.
It seems Clements still has a connection with "Southern Charm" too. In September 2023, she posted a photo with current cast member, Jarrett Thomas, writing, "Cheers to my new friend @jarrett.thomasjt welcome to the #SouthernCharm family! Loved getting to know you and your properties this summer in #Charleston." Clements isn't on great terms with everyone from "Southern Charm" though, since in 2022, she told Us Weekly that Kathryn Dennis' behavior was another reason why she and other people left the show. "Just the way she treats people ... It was too much negativity," she said.
Eliza Limehouse is a mom with a few businesses
Eliza Limehouse was only a full time cast member on "Southern Charm" for one season before she apparently realized that she didn't have time for the show. Limehouse left after Season 6, following her engagement to Mark "Struthers" McBride, Jr. She explained to People, "With a wedding to plan on top of my busy work life, it's best for me to focus on what's next."
What was next for Limehouse was a wedding in October 2020, before she and McBride welcomed their son, Patton, two months later. It seems Limehouse is now a very involved mother, often documenting what she and Patton do on Instagram, whether she's taking him for a haircut or to Disney World. In February 2023, she even gushed in a post, "Have never felt so much love in my heart Pman ... have never loved a title more than being this boy's mama!"
Limehouse is also seemingly still involved with her family's hotel business since she's promoted their different properties in her Instagram posts and bio. She did clarify in a November 2023 post, "I don't work physically in our properties now that I'm a mom, but I love getting DMS daily from all of our amazing guests and implementing the feedback." Limehouse also has her own side businesses too, having launched both a candle and bracelet collection. She often promotes them on her Instagram and has donated some of the proceeds from her bracelets to charity.
Danni Baird is an artist and mother-to-be
Danni Baird had a good run on "Southern Charm," having appeared on the show from Season 1 through Season 7. Yet she was never a full-time cast member and instead just a "friend" of the main group. Baird did make some major life choices while on the show though, as she called off her engagement right before her wedding, as well as left the wine and spirits industry to pursue art. She explained to The Daily Dish in 2018, "I literally am focusing on my career. Unfortunately, with artwork, you can't rush it."
While it's unclear why Baird left the show in 2021, she does seem to be still absorbed in her art. She even now has her own business, DB Designs, where she does commissioned artwork, pet portraits, and fine art prints and originals. While Baird sells her work on her website, she uses Instagram to promote it. In May 2023, she shared that she does events in Charleston too, captioning a post, "I'll be painting again "live" at Gwynn's this Saturday their Mother's Day Event!"
Baird isn't just occupied with painting though. In October 2023, she announced that she not only has a new man in her life, but that she is also going to be a mother. She shared the news in a birthday post she wrote for her partner, Nicholas Volz, by calling him a "Daddy-to-be." She added, "I can't imagine sharing this incredible journey with anyone other than you."
Jenna King is pretty mysterious
Jenna King appeared on "Southern Charm" just in Season 1 since she apparently didn't work for the show despite being part of the friend group. She moved to Los Angeles soon after leaving the series, which is where her friend/former co-star, Cameran Eubanks, told The Daily Dish she still lives as of 2019. While Eubanks said that she and King had stayed in touch and that she often comes back to Charleston to visit her mother, Eubanks doesn't know what she does for a career. "I've never really understood what Jenna does in the first place ... but she always makes it happen," Eubanks said, adding, "And she's always traveling to some place fabulous on a private jet."
It appears that King used to post photos of her adventures on Instagram, but never gave much of an explanation in her captions. She also once documented her hair journey, as well as her relationship with her girlfriend, Janaina Devieira. She hasn't posted about Devieira since 2019 though, so it's unclear if they're together. She also last updated her Instagram feed in 2021, so she's remained a bit of a mystery.
Even King's friends like Shep Rose are apparently having a hard time tracking her down. In 2023, he told The Daily Dish, "She's always been so flighty and basically flaky." He explained that they had plans to see each other in 2022 when she was in Charleston, but added, "She like, ditched the whole thing."
Ashley Jacobs is still in touch with Thomas Ravenel
Ashley Jacobs left "Southern Charm" following the end of Season 6, after she caused her fair share of drama. Jacobs had dated co-star Thomas Ravenel from 2017 to 2018, so unsurprisingly she and his ex, Kathryn Dennis, had some issues. While Jacobs told Us Weekly in 2020 that her split from Ravenel left her "broken," she quickly moved on with her husband, Mike Appel. The two even welcomed a son, Grayson, by 2021.
Jacobs now lives in California with her family and often documents their lives on her Instagram. In 2023, for example, she shared photos from their trips to England and New York City. In a caption, she explained, "Mike and I love sharing our love for travel with Grayson. Life is short and we are trying to make the most of it." While Jacobs has clearly moved on from Ravenel, she told Us Weekly in 2023 that they're still friendly and keep up with each other through social media. "He reaches out every now and again, and he'll laugh and he'll go like, 'You did it, you did the married life' ... He plays with me," she said.
So, although "Southern Charm" is still a super popular series, it doesn't seem like any of the show's alums actually regret their decision to leave the reality TV world behind. They've not only all moved on with their lives, but appear to even be happier now than when they were on screen.