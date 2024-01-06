Alexis Bellino Has A Scathing Opinion Of Fellow Real Housewives Star Tamra Judge

Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Alexis Bellino has not been on the show since season eight in 2013, after making her debut in season five. However, her past feud with fellow controversial "RHOC" figure Tamra Judge lives on. Viewers got to see the ladies clash on season seven during the infamous dinner party at CUT Fitness studio, which resulted in Judge kicking Bellino out. The ladies also fought over Judge poking fun at Bellino's devout Christian faith. However, in a twist of fate, it seems that the women reconciled during the 2023 BravoCon.

Judge shared a series of photos on November 4, 2023, alongside Bellino with the caption, "Reunited, and it feels so good." The ladies were all smiles, which would have been a welcome scene for fans, especially considering that there are talks of Bellino returning to the series. However, even with the laughs and hugs, Bellino has a scathing opinion of Judge that many may be surprised by.