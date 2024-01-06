Alexis Bellino Has A Scathing Opinion Of Fellow Real Housewives Star Tamra Judge
Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Alexis Bellino has not been on the show since season eight in 2013, after making her debut in season five. However, her past feud with fellow controversial "RHOC" figure Tamra Judge lives on. Viewers got to see the ladies clash on season seven during the infamous dinner party at CUT Fitness studio, which resulted in Judge kicking Bellino out. The ladies also fought over Judge poking fun at Bellino's devout Christian faith. However, in a twist of fate, it seems that the women reconciled during the 2023 BravoCon.
Judge shared a series of photos on November 4, 2023, alongside Bellino with the caption, "Reunited, and it feels so good." The ladies were all smiles, which would have been a welcome scene for fans, especially considering that there are talks of Bellino returning to the series. However, even with the laughs and hugs, Bellino has a scathing opinion of Judge that many may be surprised by.
Bellino feels Judge would do anything to stay on television
Just days before Alexis Bellino snapped her seemingly cheerful flicks with Tamra Judge, she made some very stunning revelations about her fellow Bravolebrity. "I do think she's manipulative and conniving, and I think she would sell her own mom to stay on the show," Bellino shared in a November 2023 interview with Page Six. "I don't think she would deny any of that if we asked her, too."
Even after Bellino's remarks to the outlet, the ladies shared another cute social media moment. Bellino celebrated Judge making Variety's 40 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV in 2023 list. When Judge shared the big news on her Instagram on November 21, 2023, Bellino commented, "What??!!! Congrats babe!!!!!!!" Judge even followed up with, "Let's get together soon." This seems to be an indicator that all is well between the two, even with Bellino having such a strong opinion of her one-time enemy.
Judge felt slighted by her co-star Heather Dubrow for trying to get Bellino back on RHOC over her
Tamra Judge left "RHOC" after season 15, and despite declaring she would never return to "RHOC," she came back in season 17. Upon her return, Judge had a bone to pick with fellow Housewife Heather Dubrow. Judge felt that the wealthy wife of surgeon Terry Dubrow championed for Alexis Bellino to return to the franchise instead of her. These feelings spilled out during the season 17 reunion, which is something Bellino was not happy about. "It's ridiculous that she is using my name as an excuse to carry out any of this behavior," Bellino said in her November 2023 Page Six chat.
With Bellino possibly heading back to "RHOC," the ladies will indeed have to find a way to co-exist. With Bellino now dating Shannon Beador's ex, John Janssen, there is sure to be drama between the ladies if Bellino indeed makes a full return to the show. Judge has long been good friends with Beador, who expressed to E! News that the new relationship was quite hurtful to witness. Though there have been no official announcements regarding Bellino's return, her previous comments about Judge are sure to be a significant point in her storyline.