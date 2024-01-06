Who Is Chris Janson? Get To Know The Country Music Star
Long before country music star Chris Janson gained notoriety with his 2015 track "Buy Me a Boat," he was getting started and dreaming of his big break. The Tennessean published a profile on Chris before his inaugural performance at the Ryman Auditorium in 2018 — which used to be the main venue for the Grand Ole Opry. Chris moved to Nashville after high school graduation and scrambled to get a performance slot anywhere he could. One late-night performance at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge turned into daily performances for about a year.
At that time, Chris dreamed of performing at Ryman Auditorium. Although his first record deal didn't work out (and neither did his second), Janson was able to tour with some big names and write songs for others. His industry work also got him connected with his future wife, the now-Kelly Lynn Janson. Chris first spotted her in a bar and immediately said, "I'm going to marry her." Since Kelly worked at a record label, they first met to discuss his songs. Then, a songwriting session at Chris' cabin became like a first date.
The couple got married in 2010. Chris continued writing songs for others, with "Truck Yeah" for Tim McGraw being a lucrative one. While writing songs, Chris still did his own tours and performances. Kelly suggested that he independently release a song, which became a big hit.
Janson performed at Ryman Auditorium
The song "Buy Me a Boat" is what got Chris Janson his record deal with Warner Music Nashville. In 2022, he signed a new deal with Big Machine Label Group. Janson recalled to The Boot how special it was when "Buy Me a Boat" was played on the radio for the first time. He also added how the thrill of being played on the radio hasn't faded, because he knows success can be temporary. Janson also said it feels just as good whether a song on the radio is one of his or one he wrote for someone else and added, "It all supports my family, which is the most important part to me."
Janson's songs "Buy Me a Boat" and "Drunk Girl" each appeared on the Nashville Songwriters Association International's "10 Songs I Wish I'd Written" lists for 2016 and 2019, respectively. Janson was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry, joining the ranks of country stars such as Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, and Luke Combs. Urban appeared onstage after Janson's 2018 Ryman Auditorium performance and invited him then. A month later, it was made official.
In March 2023, Janson commemorated five years as an Opry member. During the anniversary celebration, Janson said, "The Opry is home and it's one of my very favorite places to play. I cherish the history, the legends that came before me, and all those that continue to play" (via Music Row).
Janson has been open about his love for his wife
Chris Janson's wife, Kelly Lynn Janson, works as his manager. Their life is somewhat lavish since they fly to his concerts on their own plane with their youngest two children in tow. While talking about the touring they did in 2018 (over 223,000 miles of travel to nearly 150 concerts), Kelly told People she only manages Chris "because I truly believe in his talent so much. I'll do whatever I can to show the world that he's a superstar."
Chris' love for his wife has translated into some songs he's written. One example is the 2023 song "All I Need Is You." In a Country Now interview, Chris said the track was written in a period of uncertainty following COVID-19. He told the outlet how he wrote the song's lyrics based on their time in their Florida beach house and added, "And at the end of the day, ... all I need is [Kelly] to make me happy and it's the truth. So that's where it came from."
In November 2023, almost a year after "All I Need Is You" was released, the song hit the Top 10 charts. Chris told CMT at that time how the song was inspired by his real relationship and what he tells his wife. He added, "If everything went away, I'm good with it. Just as long as I have faith, family, and happiness, and that's what brings me the most happiness."