Who Is Chris Janson? Get To Know The Country Music Star

Long before country music star Chris Janson gained notoriety with his 2015 track "Buy Me a Boat," he was getting started and dreaming of his big break. The Tennessean published a profile on Chris before his inaugural performance at the Ryman Auditorium in 2018 — which used to be the main venue for the Grand Ole Opry. Chris moved to Nashville after high school graduation and scrambled to get a performance slot anywhere he could. One late-night performance at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge turned into daily performances for about a year.

At that time, Chris dreamed of performing at Ryman Auditorium. Although his first record deal didn't work out (and neither did his second), Janson was able to tour with some big names and write songs for others. His industry work also got him connected with his future wife, the now-Kelly Lynn Janson. Chris first spotted her in a bar and immediately said, "I'm going to marry her." Since Kelly worked at a record label, they first met to discuss his songs. Then, a songwriting session at Chris' cabin became like a first date.

The couple got married in 2010. Chris continued writing songs for others, with "Truck Yeah" for Tim McGraw being a lucrative one. While writing songs, Chris still did his own tours and performances. Kelly suggested that he independently release a song, which became a big hit.