How Mina Starsiak Hawk's Store Closing Led To Major Life Changes

Mina Starsiak Hawk is best known as the daughter in the mother-daughter team "Two Chicks and a Hammer," featured on HGTV's "Good Bones." After experiencing tremendous success over multiple seasons of the show, she decided to move into the retail space, opening a home decor store called Two Chicks District Co. in Indianapolis. A native of the area, the city was the heart of both her and her mother's renovation company and television show, so making it the home of her newest venture made sense.

But after learning the consequences of working with family, Starsiak Hawk is looking to change up numerous aspects of her life. After Season 8, she said goodbye to "Good Bones" and seems more focused on her own renovations, such as her lake house, than taking on projects for "Two Chicks and a Hammer." On top of that, she announced in late 2023 that the Indianapolis location of Two Chicks District Co. would be shutting down.

The mom of two cited high rent, the enduring financial impacts of the pandemic, as well as being the sole person responsible for running the business. Fortunately for the former host, a new opportunity presented itself in the form of a storefront possibility in Noblesville. Starsiak Hawk jumped at the chance to re-open Two Chicks District Co. in the suburb a half hour north of the city, telling People it's "a nice fresh start" for her and her family. She also suggested that she has more changes in the works than just relocating her business.