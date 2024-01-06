How Mina Starsiak Hawk's Store Closing Led To Major Life Changes
Mina Starsiak Hawk is best known as the daughter in the mother-daughter team "Two Chicks and a Hammer," featured on HGTV's "Good Bones." After experiencing tremendous success over multiple seasons of the show, she decided to move into the retail space, opening a home decor store called Two Chicks District Co. in Indianapolis. A native of the area, the city was the heart of both her and her mother's renovation company and television show, so making it the home of her newest venture made sense.
But after learning the consequences of working with family, Starsiak Hawk is looking to change up numerous aspects of her life. After Season 8, she said goodbye to "Good Bones" and seems more focused on her own renovations, such as her lake house, than taking on projects for "Two Chicks and a Hammer." On top of that, she announced in late 2023 that the Indianapolis location of Two Chicks District Co. would be shutting down.
The mom of two cited high rent, the enduring financial impacts of the pandemic, as well as being the sole person responsible for running the business. Fortunately for the former host, a new opportunity presented itself in the form of a storefront possibility in Noblesville. Starsiak Hawk jumped at the chance to re-open Two Chicks District Co. in the suburb a half hour north of the city, telling People it's "a nice fresh start" for her and her family. She also suggested that she has more changes in the works than just relocating her business.
Starsiak Hawk is leaving town
Mina Starsiak Hawk has plans to move her business to Noblesville, Indiana, and her family is coming along for the ride. According to People, Starsiak Hawk took a trip to the town after being contacted by a local businessman who enticed her with the opportunity of a re-launch of her retail store — plus the potential to film a new show. The "Mina AF" host dropped in on a "State of the City" session and had a sit down with the mayor, Chris Jensen, after which she quickly dialed up her husband, Steve Starsiak Hawk, and confirmed, "I was like, 'We can move to Noblesville now. I'm sold.'"
Jensen confirmed to the Indy Star, "We talked about downtown, the importance of authentic growth and how we preserve the historic core... They're interested in rehab projects and I think there are a lot of opportunities downtown." Therefore, the spring of 2024 should bring Starsiak Hawk a brand new storefront, possibly a new home, and potentially a new show.
It certainly will be a fresh start for the "Rock the Block" celeb who may be looking to distance herself from her family. Her mother, Karen E. Laine, has since moved away from the city, relocating to Wilmington, North Carolina. Starsiak Hawk has previously spoken about how she is estranged from her half-brother Tad Starsiak and even her former project manager Cory Miller. Indianapolis is home to various people Starsiak Hawk is on the outs with and likely holds quite a few unhappy memories.
She's still unsure of her path forward
Despite being excited to move to a city that gives her a sense of purpose and a feeling of being wanted, Mina Starsiak Hawk is still nervous about the future. In a December 2023 episode of her podcast, "Mina AF," she recalled how a trip supposedly about a new business venture, which she refers to as "the thing I was supposed to go for that I can't really talk about yet," turned sour. As mentioned, there have been rumors about a new show starring Starsiak Hawk, though it's unclear if that's what she was referring to. However, things worked out for the best in the long run... or so it seems.
Noblesville and her re-launch of Two Chicks District Co. seems like a done deal. However, Hawk still feels a bit unsettled by recent events. She explained, "I'm making so many changes and so many decisions and not knowing if they're the right ones or the good ones or the ones that are going to backfire. I'm just constantly questioning everything I do, or don't do." As the former HGTV host confessed, comparison is the thief of joy, especially when she looks at what other network stars are doing.
Nevertheless, it appears like she's taking the leap and proceeding with the move, hopefully finding a happier and healthier environment for herself and her family.