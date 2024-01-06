A Look Back At Jane Seymour's Rumored Fling With Mick Jagger
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones is charming, charismatic, and pretty spry for a rock star in his twilight years. In Jagger's heyday, he possessed all those traits and more and was well known for his popularity with women. Surprisingly, the "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" singer has only been married once, to Blanca Pérez Mora-Macias. However, he has a lengthy list of affairs, dalliances, and relationships. In fact, Christopher Andersen, the author of "Mick," informed Extra, "By one estimate, Mick Jagger has slept with 4,000 women," before acknowledging that even that number may be too low.
One of Jagger's rumored liaisons was with Jane Seymour. The kind, upstanding, and somewhat conservative leading lady of CBS's hit show "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" doesn't seem like the type to have a fling with an outrageous rock star. So when the media caught wind of the rumor, it caused quite a stir. According to Ranker, fate brought the pair together in 1974 on the set of "The Wilby Conspiracy."
Seymour was fresh off the James Bond film "Live and Let Die" at the time, a movie which had catapulted her from relative unknown to wildly popular, joining the ranks of other so-called Bond girls. However, IMDb doesn't list either as being part of the film, giving little credence to the rumors of their relationship. However, just the thought of the two Brits getting together was all the media needed.
It's possible but not provable
Apparently, the duo's relationship (if you can even call it that) was short-lived and far from serious, presumably only lasting as long as they were both around for the film. In 1974, Jane Seymour would have been in her early 20s compared to Mick Jagger's 30 years of age. The "Somewhere In Time" actor doesn't have as long of a dating history as the rock and roller; still, Seymour has been married four times alongside a host of short-lived romances in between each walk down the aisle. Plus, it was the 1970s, a period the cliché "sex, drugs, and rock and roll" reportedly epitomized.
Nevertheless, there doesn't seem to be any proof that the two mega-stars were ever together, and with nothing to fuel the romance rumors, the public's interest quickly waned. At the time, Jagger was actually married to Bianca Jagger (née Blanca Pérez-Mora Macías), though reportedly still carrying on other liaisons. His spouse even said as much to People in 1977, confessing, "Mick screws many but has few affairs."
Of course, that was proven to be untrue when Jagger started a long-term affair turned relationship with Jerry Hall in 1977. Their dalliance lasted until 1999 and resulted in four children. Much like his other partners, Hall admitted in her memoir, "Jerry Hall: My Life In Pictures" (via the Daily Mail), "I knew he had a reputation as a womanizer and he was still married, even if he hadn't lived with Bianca for a year, but I was hopeful."
Seymour was seeing other people
After her alleged tryst with The Rolling Stones frontman, Jane Seymour wed Geoffrey Planner in 1977 before divorcing him a year later. It was the Bond girl's second marriage, having separated from Michael Attenborough in 1973. Seymour walked down the aisle again in 1981 with businessman David Flynn. The couple spent a decade together before announcing their split, by which point they had also welcomed two children. In 1992, she and fellow actor James Keach tied the knot, having twins before divorcing in 2015.
Notably, Today reports that Seymour was never the person delivering the divorce papers. "I was married to men who had different issues, and I never ended the marriages — they did, by finding other people!" she explained. Keach's affair was especially challenging for the mother of four, who divulged to the Daily Mail, "He found someone else. I felt horrible, devastated."
Since then, the Primetime Emmy winner has seen the positive side of her difficult love life, with Seymour telling Today that these relatively minor setbacks opened her eyes to others' struggles, giving her a renewed purpose in life. Given Seymour's experience with reportedly adulterous husbands and Jagger's propensity to have several flings despite being married or committed, it sounds like their lack of a relationship post-rumored fling was probably for the best.