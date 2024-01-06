A Look Back At Jane Seymour's Rumored Fling With Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones is charming, charismatic, and pretty spry for a rock star in his twilight years. In Jagger's heyday, he possessed all those traits and more and was well known for his popularity with women. Surprisingly, the "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" singer has only been married once, to Blanca Pérez Mora-Macias. However, he has a lengthy list of affairs, dalliances, and relationships. In fact, Christopher Andersen, the author of "Mick," informed Extra, "By one estimate, Mick Jagger has slept with 4,000 women," before acknowledging that even that number may be too low.

One of Jagger's rumored liaisons was with Jane Seymour. The kind, upstanding, and somewhat conservative leading lady of CBS's hit show "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" doesn't seem like the type to have a fling with an outrageous rock star. So when the media caught wind of the rumor, it caused quite a stir. According to Ranker, fate brought the pair together in 1974 on the set of "The Wilby Conspiracy."

Seymour was fresh off the James Bond film "Live and Let Die" at the time, a movie which had catapulted her from relative unknown to wildly popular, joining the ranks of other so-called Bond girls. However, IMDb doesn't list either as being part of the film, giving little credence to the rumors of their relationship. However, just the thought of the two Brits getting together was all the media needed.