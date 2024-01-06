Why Marie Osmond Won't Be Leaving Her Fortune To Her Kids

In a world of nepo babies and intergenerational wealth, long-time performer Marie Osmond is taking a different and divisive approach. On a 2020 episode of "The Talk," the multi-hyphenate and only sister of the famous Osmond family revealed that she has no plans to leave an inheritance for any of her seven surviving children.

"Congratulations, kids," Osmond said in response to "The Talk" crowd's reaction to her decision (via CNN). "My husband and I decided that you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that's the ability to work."

Osmond said that instead of leaving her children with her wealth — estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to be around $20 million — she plans on donating her money to charity. Despite some pushback from her "The Talk" co-host and the internet, Osmond confirmed her decision three years later, telling Fox News, "Self-worth can't be bought."