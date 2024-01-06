Inside Elle King's Relationship With Her Dad Rob Schneider

It's no wonder Elle King rarely mentions that she's "Saturday Night Live" alum Rob Schneider's daughter. Since 2012, the "The Hot Chick" star has become increasingly vocal about his anti-vax sentiments, including advocating against mandatory vaccinations for children. So, he naturally wasn't too pleased when California assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez sponsored a law that only allowed children with specific medical issues to be exempt from vaccinations. Schneider even voiced his disdain through a phone call where he threatened to use his considerable wealth to ensure she wouldn't retain her position.

While King hasn't publicly shared her thoughts about her father's views, the singer did acknowledge that one of her greatest fears is being written off as a nepo baby. Speaking to People in 2023, King explained that although she didn't fit in as a kid, she stayed true to herself despite other people's criticism and carried that over into adulthood. "I didn't want to be known as someone's kid," the singer-songwriter stated emphatically. "I wanted to be my own person. I never wanted to borrow money from anybody, and I've worked hard for my family and for me. I want to have a life built for myself, and I want to know that I did it."

In her quest for individuality, King dropped her real name, Tanner Elle Schneider, had a stunning transformation, and adopted her stage name. For the most part, the "Ex's & Oh's" hitmaker doesn't mention her dad in interviews about her career, but King isn't ashamed to admit that he served as an inspiration for her.