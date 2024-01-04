Bill Clinton's Name On Epstein's List Comes As No Shock Given Their Past Ties

One year after Bill Clinton denied any knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's wrongdoing, a photo of the former president receiving a massage from an Epstein accuser went public (via The New York Post). The image was taken in 2002, the same year that Epstein and Clinton had publicly praised each other. Clinton was implicated by Chauntae Davies, who allegedly worked as a personal masseuse for Epstein.

Davies alleged that during a trip on Epstein's plane, Clinton, complaining of neck pains, asked her for a massage. She also recounted how Ghislaine Maxwell had insisted she oblige the request. Clinton has continued to deny any wrongdoing through Angel Urena.

Of course, it's worth noting that this isn't the only sex-related scandal Bill Clinton has been involved in. In 1998, Clinton denied claims he'd engaged in improper behavior with White House intern Monica Lewinsky until undeniable evidence unearthed the untold truth of Monica Lewinsky and their affair.

