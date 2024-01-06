A Timeline Of Patrick Schwarzenegger And Abby Champion's Relationship

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be a seven-time Mr. Olympia champion, but he's no longer the only champion in son Patrick Schwarzenegger's life. Maria Shriver and Arnold's eldest son popped the question to his long-time girlfriend, model Abby Champion, during the 2023 holidays. The genetically blessed, picture-perfect couple has been an item since 2015. Since then, they have navigated the demands of hectic work schedules to forge a relationship that seems relatively normal by Hollywood standards. In 2019, Patrick told E! News that they always make time for phone calls whenever they're apart for work. He also admitted that the absence might make the heart grow fonder, saying, "Being away from each other so often allows us to appreciate the time that we have together and really enjoy it!"

When you are a young, hot, celebrity couple, time together often includes walking red carpets and attending parties and premieres. And while Patrick and Champion do engage in those activities, they also seem to relish the simple things in life, like exercising, attending music festivals, and spending time with family. A source close to the couple revealed to E! News that you can often find them just hanging out at home. "Date nights are staying in and ordering food and watching a movie. When they go out, they go listen to music or go bowling," they said. The source added that the two are "best friends." Clearly, Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger's relationship has a strong foundation.