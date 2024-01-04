Glynis Johns, While You Were Sleeping Actor, Dead At 100

Actor Glynis Johns passed away on January 4, 2024 at 100 years old, according to Variety. Her manager Mitch Clem shared a statement announcing her death and commending Johns for her illustrious career. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Clem said the cause of death was natural causes.

Johns may be most recognized by Disney fans for her role as Mrs. Banks in "Mary Poppins." She also starred in "While You Were Sleeping" alongside Sandra Bullock, Peter Gallagher, and Bill Pullman. Clem told The Hollywood Reporter that Johns has no immediate surviving family, as her son Gareth Forwood (from her first of four marriages) has already passed away.

However, Johns does have a grandson, screenwriter Thomas Forwood. In an interview with Express from 2023, Thomas said, "My grandmother had the most incredible career over many decades and produced this vast body of work. There's so much of it. I've only seen a fraction of it myself. But I'm immensely proud of her." He also divulged that Johns struggled with stage fright. "So that makes her career even more remarkable," he said.