Donald Trump Once Dated Real Housewives' Kim Richards

Before he was the President of the United States, Donald Trump was a well-known socialite and business mogul who frequently rubbed elbows with Hollywood A-listers and gorgeous women. In doing so, Trump allegedly dated several notable women before he tied the knot with his current wife, former first lady Melania Trump, in January 2005. That list includes actor and model Jackie Siegel, model Kara Young, andtennis star Gabriela Sabatini. Therefore, learning that he briefly courted "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kim Richards comes as no surprise.

It's unknown exactly how Richards and Trump met and what led to them hanging out. However, considering that Richards' family and Trump hung in the same social circles for years, the two likely crossed paths on several occasions. Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump, and Paris Hilton, Richards' niece and daughter of Kathy Hilton, had also been friends since childhood, creating a longstanding connection between their families.

While Richards has confirmed that she and Trump dated at some point, neither has given up the intimate details surrounding their time together.