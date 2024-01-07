Donald Trump Once Dated Real Housewives' Kim Richards
Before he was the President of the United States, Donald Trump was a well-known socialite and business mogul who frequently rubbed elbows with Hollywood A-listers and gorgeous women. In doing so, Trump allegedly dated several notable women before he tied the knot with his current wife, former first lady Melania Trump, in January 2005. That list includes actor and model Jackie Siegel, model Kara Young, andtennis star Gabriela Sabatini. Therefore, learning that he briefly courted "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kim Richards comes as no surprise.
It's unknown exactly how Richards and Trump met and what led to them hanging out. However, considering that Richards' family and Trump hung in the same social circles for years, the two likely crossed paths on several occasions. Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump, and Paris Hilton, Richards' niece and daughter of Kathy Hilton, had also been friends since childhood, creating a longstanding connection between their families.
While Richards has confirmed that she and Trump dated at some point, neither has given up the intimate details surrounding their time together.
Kim Richards said she and Trump had a dinner date
During the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 7 reunion in April 2017, host Andy Cohen asked Kim Richards blankly if she'd gone out with the former president. "I heard a rumor that you once dated Donald Trump. Is that true?" Cohen inquired, to which Richards replied, "Yes." This left the cast visibly shocked, especially since Trump was newly elected around this time. In fact, he was sworn into office in January 2017, mere months before Bravo aired Richards' revelation.
However, the "Escape to Witch Mountain" star played coy when Cohen pushed for more information. "Let's not get into it. I had dinner with him. I had dinner with Donald," Richards said. Cast member Lisa Vanderpump pushed for more information, specifically regarding whether or not Richards had sex with Trump. Richards quickly shut down any further discussion about the dinner outing, stating, "I don't want to talk about the president."
Richards has had relationships with other wealthy men
Kim Richards is no stranger to sparking romances with wealthy and prominent men. She wed her first husband, Food World heir Monty Brinson, in 1985. They divorced in 1988, and months later, Richards then moved on to Gregg Davis, the son of entertainment and oil mogul Marvin Davis. Gregg is also an oil tycoon, who has reportedly paid Richards $23,000 a month in alimony since their 1991 divorce.
Richards maintained a friendship with Brinson in the years after their divorce up until he passed away from cancer in 2016. Nevertheless, it is unknown whether she maintains friendships with all of her former partners, including Trump. Her niece, Paris Hilton, has distanced herself from the ex-president, while her mother, "RHOBH" part-timer Kathy Hilton, still appears to be friendly with him.
With her loved ones having different affiliations with Trump, it's unknown where Richards stands with the controversial figure. If fans are lucky, the Richards tell-all will finally hit bookstores to reveal the juicy details, though the chances are slim. Either way, their romantic history will forever link this housewife and the businessman-turned-politician.