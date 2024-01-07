David Visentin Didn't Believe Hilary Farr Was Leaving Love It Or List It

When Hilary Farr announced she was saying goodbye to "Love It Or List It," the HGTV star wasn't just leaving behind a successful, long-running television show but also David Visentin, her co-host of 15 years. She and Visentin met during auditions after the production team signed Farr and began looking for possible realtors to fill the show's "list it" angle. The duo had a near-instant bond that lasted through 19 seasons.

Farr has referred to Visentin as an irritating sibling when describing their friendship, but the pair is quite close, with Farr noting that he was very supportive of her throughout her cancer treatment. The home designer explained to People that when Season 19 wrapped, she knew it was time to say her farewells. However, it seems like she was the only one who thought so. "I thought that everyone had accepted it, but they hadn't ... Everyone came back and said, 'So, Love It or List It (Season 20)?" That includes Visentin.

It had to be difficult for Farr to tell her decades-long HGTV partner that she was leaving, and his reaction was far from what she was probably expecting. "He didn't believe me. He said, 'Oh, you say that," she recalled.