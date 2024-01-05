The Golden Wedding's Surprise Proposal Has Bachelor Nation In An Uproar

It's an etiquette no-no to propose at someone else's wedding. Yet that's what happened before the televised live wedding of 72-year-old Gerry Turner and 70-year-old Theresa Nist who found love on "The Golden Bachelor." While theirs may be the first Bachelor Nation wedding of 2024, they may not be the last!

Before Nist and Turner tied the knot, Brayden Bowers, from Season 20 of "The Bachelorette" and Season 9 of "Bachelor in Paradise," got down on one knee and proposed to Christina Mandrell, from Season 27 of "The Bachelor." Bowers shared, "For the first time in my life, I feel like I found someone that I can be myself with unapologetically. And I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you." Mandrell said yes, and people have thoughts.

People are sounding off on social media with their thoughts about the unexpected proposal. Some viewers at home were completely taken aback. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Well this wasn't on my bingo card." Another said, "A PROPOSAL... from BRAYDEN of all people omg??? HOW LONG have they been dating!? Bowers and Mandrell, and the production team, may have been expecting congratulations with the official "Golden Bachelor" Instagram post about their engagement, but instead, more people called them out.