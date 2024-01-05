5 Fashion Faux Pas That Dulled The Golden Wedding's Shine

The "Golden Bachelor," Gerry Turner, and the season's winner, Theresa Nist, have officially said their golden "I do"s. The first-ever Golden Wedding went off without a hitch... well almost. While Turner and Nist had a picturesque wedding, that doesn't mean that everyone at this television history-making event looked quite as lovely as the bride and groom. There were a few fashion faux pas in the mix that are sure to go down in "Bachelor" wedding history.

When inviting 21 of his very recent exes to his wedding, Turner likely knew that the occasion was ripe for missteps. Luckily, most folks were on their best behavior, and no one showed up wearing white other than the beautiful bride, herself. Still, with odd outfits worn during even odder proposals, a broken wedding gown, two strangely dressed ex-girlfriends, and even a man who showed up completely shirtless, not everyone at the Golden Wedding arrived in style. Here are the top five fashion faux pas that made the Golden Wedding look less than perfect.