Sister Wives Inaccurately Depicted The Impact Of Meri's Catfish Scandal On Her Marriage With Kody

In 2015, the Brown family was rocked to its very foundations when Meri Brown's catfish scandal was exposed. Meri, who was patriarch Kody Brown's first wife, struck up an online relationship with someone she believed to be a man named Sam Cooper. Their exchange of messages and photos continued for months until Meri discovered that Sam was actually Jackie Overton, a woman posing as a man.

During Season 9 of "Sister Wives," TLC viewers witnessed the aftermath of the incident, and, according to Meri herself, the show inaccurately depicted its impact as detrimental to her marriage with Kody. When reflecting on the situation eight years later in a conversation with People, Meri clarified, "A lot of people look at the catfishing as a defining moment of the demise of our marriage or even the family, and it's really not, because there [were] a lot of things that were happening for years prior."

While the online affair might not have broken up Kody and Meri's marriage, it most definitely pushed them farther apart from each other. "From [the catfishing] experience, Meri and I sort of saw our marriage just dissolve," Kody shared in an episode of "Sister Wives" (via People). However, while Meri and Kody agree that the incident didn't break them, they hold differing opinions about the nature of the situation.