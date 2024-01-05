Body Language Expert Tells Us Leslie Couldn't Hide Resentment During Gerry's Vows At Golden Wedding

To say that "The Golden Bachelor" wasn't as drama-filled as other installments of "The Bachelor" would be an absolute lie. Controversy surrounding the bachelor himself, Gerry Turner, shocked audiences, and the "The Golden Bachelor" finale was filled with bombshells we still haven't gotten over. The drama continued on January 4, 2024, when "The Golden Wedding" premiered on ABC, and Turner wed the show's winner, Theresa Nist.

It seems that not everyone was happy about the union. Most notably, the scorned runner-up Leslie Fhima seemed particularly peeved during Turner's vows. The List spoke to the author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," Jess Ponce III, who is also a body language expert. He pointed out how not everyone seemed happy and said, "This was particularly evident in the case of the runner-up, [Leslie], whose discontent with her experience on the show became apparent during Gerry and Theresa's wedding vows. Maintaining a stoic expression, it initially appeared as though she was indifferent, but subtle signs indicated otherwise."