Taraji P. Henson Didn't Get The Career Success She Planned For After Empire Ended
In the critically acclaimed television series "Empire," which debuted in 2015, Taraji P. Henson delivered a standout performance in the role of Cookie Lyon, a formidable and complex character who became the linchpin of the show's narrative. Cookie Lyon was introduced as the ex-wife of Lucious Lyon, the CEO of Empire Entertainment. Throughout the series, Henson portrayed her with a blend of strength, vulnerability, and charisma. Cookie's character arc was marked by her flawless fashion sense, love for her children, sharp wit, and unwavering loyalty to her family, making her one of modern television's most memorable and beloved personalities.
Henson's portrayal of Cookie Lyon garnered widespread acclaim, earning her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama in 2016. Beyond the awards and critical praise, Henson's role as Cookie Lyon helped solidify her status as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Shockingly, after "Empire" came to an end in 2020, Henson failed to achieve the career success she planned for after playing such an iconic TV character. Not only did a subsequent project fall through, but she replaced nearly all of her inner circle because of it.
A Cookie Lyons spin-off never got off the ground
The final episode of "Empire" aired on April 21, 2020, and in June 2020, Fox announced that the beloved Cookie Lyons character would be getting a spin-off starring Taraji P. Henson. However, the show hit a significant roadblock in December 2020 when it was announced that Fox would not be moving forward with the highly anticipated project. The series was then shopped at Hulu and ABC, though there does not appear to have been any takers. The show was seemingly in limbo until Henson broke the news that it would not likely happen.
While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in June 2021, before hosting the BET Awards, Henson confirmed that the show was halted indefinitely. "I think we're gonna put it to rest for a sec. For me, the script has to be right. It has to be worthy of the audience. We have to give the audience something incredible, and sometimes, I think you need time, time away. I think absence makes the heart grow fonder."
During Henson's press tour for "The Color Purple" in December 2023, Henson revisited the spin-off topic again, expressing frustration over how it was handled while speaking with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. "I said, 'I'll do it, but it has to be right... She's too beloved for y'all to f*** it up,'" Henson recalled. "And so, when they didn't get it right, I was like, 'Well, that's it,' and they had nothing else."
Henson then fired her entire team
After the new "Empire" installment failed to materialize, Taraji P. Henson made the drastic decision to fire her entire team. "Everybody had to f****** go," she boldly shared during her now-viral SAG-AFTRA Foundation chat, which saw Henson fighting back tears. She explained her feelings at the time, saying, "Where is my deal? Where's my commercial? Cookie was at the top of the fashion game. Where is my endorsement? What did you have set up for after this? That's why you all haven't seen me in so long. They had nothing set up."
While Henson's famed Cookie Lyons moniker didn't give her the career boost she was searching for, she still found success in other projects after "Empire" ended. In December 2020, Henson's Facebook Watch talk show "Peace of Mind with Taraji" debuted. The following year, she showcased her versatility in the December 2021 NBC live television event "Annie Live!" where she starred as Miss Hannigan. In December 2023, Henson took on the part of Shug Avery in the critically acclaimed re-imagined film musical, "The Color Purple." Additionally, Henson's net worth sits at an impressive $12 million and she advocates for equal pay for women in Hollywood. Though she has come far since her 2001 film debut in "Baby Boy," Henson has demonstrated that she still desires much more.