Taraji P. Henson Didn't Get The Career Success She Planned For After Empire Ended

The final episode of "Empire" aired on April 21, 2020, and in June 2020, Fox announced that the beloved Cookie Lyons character would be getting a spin-off starring Taraji P. Henson. However, the show hit a significant roadblock in December 2020 when it was announced that Fox would not be moving forward with the highly anticipated project. The series was then shopped at Hulu and ABC, though there does not appear to have been any takers. The show was seemingly in limbo until Henson broke the news that it would not likely happen.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in June 2021, before hosting the BET Awards, Henson confirmed that the show was halted indefinitely. "I think we're gonna put it to rest for a sec. For me, the script has to be right. It has to be worthy of the audience. We have to give the audience something incredible, and sometimes, I think you need time, time away. I think absence makes the heart grow fonder."

During Henson's press tour for "The Color Purple" in December 2023, Henson revisited the spin-off topic again, expressing frustration over how it was handled while speaking with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. "I said, 'I'll do it, but it has to be right... She's too beloved for y'all to f*** it up,'" Henson recalled. "And so, when they didn't get it right, I was like, 'Well, that's it,' and they had nothing else."