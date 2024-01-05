Steve Burton Returns To General Hospital Post-Divorce

Fans who watched the "General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling" special on January 4 were surprised and thrilled at the very end. Three doors appeared on stage with Laura Wright (who plays Carly Spencer) entering through the left one. "You know what they say: when one door closes..." she said. Kelly Monaco (who plays Sam McCall) entered on the right, adding, "Another door opens." Dramatically, a third figure emerged from the center door. Clad in his traditional black T-shirt and leather jacket, it was none other than Steve Burton. "Happy anniversary 'General Hospital,'" he stated, cryptically adding, "Stay tuned. Big things are coming to Port Charles."

Daily Drama, the website home to Bradford Anderson (who plays Damian Spinelli) and Burton's eponymous podcast, confirmed that he would be returning as fan-favorite hitman Jason Morgan. He was let go from "GH" in November 2021 for not conforming to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate due to medical and religious reasons. He slid over to "Days of Our Lives," reprising a character he played in 1988 named Harris Michaels.

This reveal comes on the heels of his messy divorce from Sheree Gustin being finalized, and his announcement that he was leaving "Days" since his one-year contract expired, and that's great news for "GH" fans. In an exclusive video posted on their site, Burton referenced an Instagram video he shared on November 23, 2021, pointing out that he wasn't sore when the show let him go, explaining, "I truly believe when one door closes, another door opens."