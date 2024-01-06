Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Grew Up To Be Stunning
Model Jennifer Flavin and "Rambo" star Sylvester Stallone are the parents of three daughters: Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone. Flavin once told a magazine called Paris Match that she was proud of how they had raised their daughters away from the public eye. "We raise our children in a very traditional way, without a nanny. They're normal kids, not celebrity kids," she said. "Sly always says that they were incredibly lucky to grow up in a world that was created for them, but that they shouldn't forget to think of others."
That interview was in 2012. In the years since all three girls have stepped into the spotlight on their own. Still, fame is a family affair when you come from Hollywood royalty, and many of the Stallone sisters' projects in the entertainment industry involve one another's participation. They're models, actors, podcasters, and social media stars, not to mention the Paramount+ reality TV show where the whole family appears. One thing's for sure; Sylvester Stallone's daughters grew up to be stunning.
Sophia Rose Stallone has had heart surgery several times
Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone welcomed their first daughter, Sophia Rose Stallone, in 1996. The arrival of Sophia was a transformative experience for Stallone, who told People, "I feel like I've been reborn." Everyone from Flavin's mother to the obstetrician who delivered Sophia commented on the story, with the latter telling the outlet, "They seemed to bond well."
Mere months later, however, Sophia was back in the hospital to undergo surgery for a hole in her heart. By the time she was a teenager, she needed to return for a follow-up procedure. She told a magazine called Paris Match (via Hello!), "Every day I think of my heart. I eat really healthy, and as I get more tired than [is] normal, I have to be very careful when doing sports." The procedure went well, and Sophia later opened up about the experience on a 2023 episode of "The Family Stallone." In footage shared by Access Hollywood, she reflected, "It was really scary having to go from living this normal life when I was 16, to having to have my chest sawed open." In a confessional, Sophia said that that moment changed her outlook on life: "I never had to consider death before."
The situation hit her family hard, too. "Dad couldn't even talk to me without like, crying about it," Sophia remembered. The two discussed her lingering PTSD on the show as her father marveled, "She was so brave."
The Stallone Sisters were the Miss Golden Globes in 2017
While the Stallone sisters have each attempted to make their way through the entertainment industry in their own ways, the girls burst onto the scene together in 2017 when they jointly served as Miss Golden Globes for that year's award ceremony. Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Lorenzo Soria announced their selection at a party in West Hollywood, insisting, "With being raised by such role models Sylvester [Stallone] and Jennifer [Flavin], we can't wait to see what the future has in store for these ladies."
The position required Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet to remain on stage throughout the broadcast, directing luminaries around between each presentation. Thankfully, Stallone offered his daughters advice on how to handle their big night. "He just said, 'Take this moment, have fun with it, and make it the best you can make it,'" Sophia told reporters on the red carpet (via YouTube).
The girls seemed to have enjoyed their night in the spotlight, especially because their position allowed them to interact with some of Hollywood's biggest hunks. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the girls reported crossing paths with Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, and Ryan Reynolds. They also said they were glad no one fell, teasing Scarlet that she probably would've been the one to go down. "I'm not used to wearing heels. I'm like a giraffe," she joked.
Sistine Stallone's first horror movie role
In 2019, Sistine Stallone joined fellow nepo baby Corinne Foxx in "47 Meters Down: Uncaged." In the movie, the famous daughters play teen girls who go cave diving, only to find themselves trapped underwater with a bunch of bloodthirsty sharks. Surprisingly, Stallone told Variety that she had never considered following in her father's footsteps before she starred in the horror movie. "Growing up in a family with such an iconic actor, the last thing I wanted to do was act because that was all that was essentially discussed that in my household," she said.
It does, however, appear that her father prepared her for her role in another way. On a family trip to Bora Bora, Sylvester Stallone decided to make his daughter swim with the fishes ... the big, scary fishes. "My dad thought it would be funny to push me in," she told USA Today. "I could see the sharks around me. I had a full-on panic attack." Sistine swam to safety, and she decided to return the favor. "I pushed him right in. Are you kidding me?" she bragged. "If I went in, he's going in, too."
Sistine followed up "47 Meters Down: Uncaged" with a part in the 2021 film "Midnight in the Switchgrass." The crime drama, directed by "Vanderpump Rules" villain Randall Emmett, found Sistine showing off what the Daily Mail called "stellar dramatic skills." Perhaps she has a future in film yet!
Sistine's a successful model
Sylvester Stallone isn't the only parent whose path Sistine Stallone has followed. Her mother, Jennifer Flavin, was once a model; Sistine has chosen to make a career in that industry, too. She's signed with IMG in Paris, Milan, and Los Angeles, and she's been on the cover of magazines including DuJour, Elle Bulgaria, Dolce, Town & Country, and more. Flavin gave her daughter one piece of advice that she carries with her, according to an interview with DuJour. "'Be kind to everyone,'" Stallone recalled her mother telling her. "It's so much easier to be nice to people. People don't forget."
Sistine told Numero Magazine that she's very into fashion, which is surely a benefit to her modeling career. "I think I wake up thinking about it and I go to bed dreaming about it," she reflected. She recalled dressing up in her mother's archival modeling outfits when she was younger, reasoning that the experience must have shaped her into the adult she became. Speaking about her personal style, Sistine noted that she likes to switch it up depending on how she's feeling each day. "Sometimes I wake up and I'm feeling very flirtatious and girly and I'll dress accordingly. And other times I dress like a 12-year-old boy," she said. "There's such an art and intent behind it and I truly see it and I study it and I'm just absolutely obsessed with it."
Sophia hosts a podcast with her sister Sistine
In August 2020, Sophia and Sistine Stallone launched "Unwaxed." The podcast brings both sisters together with microphones and cameras, catching each other up on their lives and discussing topics from cuffing season to sex toys. The girls are often joined by guests, who have ranged from Manny MUA and "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent to members of their own family. In the show's first episode, Sistine succinctly summed up the sisters' intention behind the pod. "Everyone's doing a podcast. We thought, hop on that bandwagon!" she joked.
She went into more detail in an interview with Numero Magazine, explaining that Sophia planned to launch a podcast about literature until Sistine convinced her sister to do something together instead. Now, several years into the podcast's existence, Sistine said she looks forward to opening up on mic about whatever's going on in her life that week. "I feel like the podcast is like a therapy session for us," she said. "Oftentimes when we record, we really feel like no one is listening and it's just nice to feel heard and hear the response. It's actually crazy what comes out of you when you put a microphone in front of you."
The girls don't forget their youngest sister
While Sistine and Sophia Stallone have made the biggest strides into public life thanks to their acting and modeling endeavors and their "Unwaxed" podcast, youngest sister Scarlet isn't far behind. Scarlet is popular on TikTok, where she has racked up an impressive 43,000 followers. Her famous family members often pop in for appearances in her videos, including one where Scarlet and Sophia drink together. "when the oldest sibling can finally relate to the yongest [sic]," the video says; it's captioned, "6 year age gap but i finally caught up."
Scarlet has also appeared on "Unwaxed," reminding the podcast's fans, "There is a third sister, actually." The June 2022 episode touched on everything from her lost wallet ("You guys, I'm freaking out. I have no idea what I'm gonna do.") to her dream acting gig ("Spider-Woman!" ... mostly because she wants to work with Tom Holland).
Sylvester, too, has helped his youngest daughter's entry into Hollywood. She has a recurring role on his Paramount+ show "Tulsa King," appearing in five episodes as Spencer the Barista. "It's also really funny to work with him, because he likes to kind of mess with me on set," she told her sisters on "Unwaxed." The "Rocky" star apparently likes to ad-lib with his daughter on set, forcing her to improvise on the spot. Still, Scarlet is happy to be there. She gushed, "I've always like, pictured Dad and I on being on screen together."
Sistine has opened up about her mental health
On a December 2022 episode of "Unwaxed" titled "Wellness Check," Sistine and Sophia Stallone checked in with one another about their mental health journeys. Sistine, in particular, opened up about her experience with anxiety. "Something that I don't ever do is admit when I'm not okay," she said. "... I just let this anxiety like, fester inside of me." Describing symptoms like insomnia and trembling hands, Sistine expressed a need to figure out what, exactly, is going on with her mental health. "Something that I really want to start working on," she said, "is being more self-aware."
Speaking with Numero Magazine several months later, Sistine seemed to be in a better place. She shared a helpful tip she keeps in mind when addressing her mental health struggles. She keeps a childhood photo of herself as her phone background as a way to remind herself who it is she's being mean to when she experiences negative self-talk. "Just give yourself grace because you're human and your struggles are valid and what you're feeling is valid," she explained. "Don't feel like you're having to deal with it alone and be able to talk about it."
Sylvester Stallone has tried to make his daughters proud
While Sylvester Stallone seems like a model father to daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, he hasn't always felt that way. In a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Italian Stallion opened up about his regrets. Mostly, he feels that there were times when he focused too much on his career, and that caused him to miss out on family life. "Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won't happen again," he insisted. "I find that to be my biggest regret. Everyone goes, 'I wish I'd shown love more' or 'I wish I'd spent more time with the kids.' I'm riding that boat."
Sly may now feel that he worked too much, but there were also times when he was working too little, and he let that, too, get in the way of his relationship with his daughters. In an appearance on Sistine and Sophia's podcast "Unwaxed," Sylvester reflected that he felt he was letting them down. "I felt so worthless," he revealed, "and I was so embarrassed to be your father." He realized that his daughters didn't even understand what it meant for him to be an actor. "He just wanders around looking depressed," he imagined his daughters saying. He turned that pain into "Rocky 6," which he calls his best work. Sistine understood, reassuring him, "That's how you express your emotions, is through storytelling."
The sisters show off on The Family Stallone
In 2023, Sophia, Scarlet, and Sistine Stallone began appearing on "The Family Stallone." The Paramount+ reality show takes viewers behind the scenes of their lives, all under the guidance of parents Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. At first, Sistine confessed to Numero Magazine that filming their lives was a big decision. "There was definitely a lot of hesitation and worry and nerves behind opening yourself up and opening your home up to the world to see," she said, noting that their parents raised them in private for the majority of their lives. The sisters were nervous about negative feedback, but Sistine said that they've only heard good things from fans. "Having people's reactions be so overwhelmingly positive has been very reassuring and very heartfelt to us because we really did put our hearts and our souls into it," she said.
All three girls were joined by their parents when they spoke with Collider, and they confessed that their father loved to meddle with producers while shooting. After all, the "Rocky" star has directed multiple films. "He comes out when we're just shooting a scene, he turns into director Sly and he goes, 'The lighting, it has to be facing me,'" Scarlet teased.
Insisting that the show is 90% of their lives, Sophia said they still work together to maintain some privacy. "Everyone has something private they don't want to talk about," she said, "so I think that that's a very fair thing."
Sylvester Stallone gives his daughters dating advice
Navigating the dating scene as the daughters of Sylvester Stallone comes with a unique set of challenges. In an appearance on "Live! with Kelly and Mark," the Stallone sisters revealed that their dad isn't afraid to intimidate potential suitors. "It's difficult," Sistine said. "I mean, immediately most of the men fail at first sight, because he goes in for the handshake, and my dad pulls them in and says, 'Next time, squeeze my hand like a man.'" Sly recounted a time when one potential boyfriend called him "dude," and he responded, "How about I rearrange your brain?"
On Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo's podcast "Giggly Squad," Sistine and Sophia said that Sly doesn't just act as a bouncer when there's a new man they're excited about; he also helps them get rid of guys when they no longer want them around. "My dad is a savant when it comes to our dating lives," a Stallone sister said, both of them talking over one another. "He writes most of our breakup texts." They said they even recommend having your father write a breakup text on your behalf. "Men know men," one added reasonably. "I'm telling you! And they never get mad."
The girls helped their parents reconcile
On "The Family Stallone," Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone all seem like one big happy family. Just a few years ago, however, the couple's marriage was on the rocks. Flavin filed for divorce in August 2022, telling People, "I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward." Sylvester weighed in, too; the "Expendables" star told the outlet, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."
This didn't sit well with the Stallone sisters, who were reportedly heartbroken about the news that their parents' marriage was coming to an end. Sources told Hollywood Life that the girls acted as messengers, going back and forth between their parents to see what was still salvageable. "Nobody knows Sly and Jennifer better than their girls and they could see that the love was still there just by the way they talked about the divorce," the source said.
Sure enough, Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet's meddling seems to have successfully solved the problem. A month after the divorce filing, the couple were back together. Sylvester's representative told Page Six, "They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences."