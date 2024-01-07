Why ESPN's Sage Steele Ended Up In A Legal Battle Over Comments Made About Obama

In a bold challenge to ESPN, Sage Steele, the former "Sports Center" anchor, sued the network for allegedly violating her First Amendment rights. The 2022 lawsuit came after ESPN suspended her over controversial comments she made while on "Uncut with Jay Cutler" on September 29, 2021. During the podcast session, she criticized the dressing of fellow female reporters, the COVID-19 vaccine, and most notably, former U.S. President Barack Obama's race.

The biracial sports reporter said, "Barack Obama chose black, and he's biracial. I'm like, 'Well, congratulations to the president.' That's his thing. I think that's fascinating, considering his black dad was nowhere to be found, but his white mom and grandma raised him. But hey, you do you. I'm gonna do me."

In June 2022, the Daily Mail reported that ESPN had offered her a $501,000 settlement, which was refused. However, by August 15, the sports anchor revealed via X, formerly Twitter, that she had "successfully settled" her lawsuit and was parting ways with the Disney-owned network. Sage didn't offer further details of her settlement.