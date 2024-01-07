Tragic Details About The Cast Of The Big Bang Theory
The following article references mental health issues, eating disorders, homophobia, child abuse, and substance misuse.
For 11 years, "The Big Bang Theory" entertained audiences the world over with its veritable cast of adorkable characters. The misadventures of our quartet of scientists — Sheldon, Leonard, Raj, and Howard — led to plenty of hilarious social faux pas (who can forget Sheldon drunkenly roasting his colleagues?), as well as poignant storylines. The romance between Leonard and Penny, for instance, was at the heart of many of these bittersweet moments. And although the show has been criticized for its depiction of women working in the sciences and racial stereotyping, it was a hit among fans and won a whopping 10 Emmys.
When "The Big Bang Theory" ended in 2019, the cast members were understandably distraught at having to say goodbye to their longtime sitcom alter egos. During an appearance on "The Ellen Show," the stars confessed that there were many tears as filming wrapped on Season 12. "Out of nowhere I just started bawling," said Kaley Cuoco, aka Penny, who was particularly devastated. "The crew, all the camera guys and everyone, came out and they were like, 'We're so glad you cried, because we've been waiting to cry.' And then they all gave us this huge group hug and we all just cried for, like, 10 minutes."
Behind the laughter, however, the extended cast members have experienced great hardship. From bereavements to the show itself proving an encumbrance to some of the actors, let's look at tragic details about the cast of "The Big Bang Theory."
Jim Parsons' father was killed in a car crash
"Big Bang Theory" fans know and love Jim Parsons as the socially awkward physicist Sheldon Cooper. For all the madcap Sheldonisms the character brought us throughout the years — including the ubiquity of "bazinga" in the cultural lexicon of the early 2010s — there's a tragic backdrop to the actor's riotous performance.
In 2001, his father, Milton "Mickey" Joseph Parsons Jr., died in a car crash, aged 52. Speaking to Iris Covet Book, Jim revealed that the loss had a profound effect on him. It was from his father that he developed a sharp sense of humor, but when Mickey was alive the younger Parsons didn't truly appreciate his skilful comedic timing. Subsequently, his grief has shaped his work as an actor, as he tries to pay tribute to Mickey by capturing his comedic spirit through his performances. "From the moment he was taken from us I felt that he was with us and always would be... There can be a real gift to these tragedies," he reflected, "if you're able to appreciate your life more with these beings that are no longer."
In 2015, Jim and his sister, Julie, appeared on "Long Island Medium" where psychic Theresa Caputo relayed messages that their father was supposedly sending from beyond the grave. The experience reduced Jim to tears. He later appeared on "Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry " (via E!), where Henry reassured Jim that his father died quickly, providing him with some closure.
Johnny Galecki's home was destroyed in a fire
On "The Big Bang Theory," Johnny Galecki played Leonard Hofstadter, the Ross to Penny's Rachel. During the show's run, the actor suffered a devastating loss of his own.
In 2011, Galecki bought a sprawling California ranch with a vineyard. As he revealed to WebMD, the ranch provided a much needed escape from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. "At first, owning the property was intimidating," he said. "I was a city kid and I travel a lot. But I feel like the place marks a new beginning for me. I even have a tractor!" Sadly, this new beginning would be cut short.
In 2017, the ranch was destroyed by a fire, though thankfully Galecki wasn't at home at the time. Speaking to TMZ, he acknowledged that, as a California resident, he lived in constant fear of wildfires. "It's never the structures that create a community — it's the people," he said. "And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it's a time to reach out and rebuild." He later shared a bittersweet Instagram snap of him hugging the firefighters who contained the blaze, along with a message of gratitude in the caption. After rebuilding his home, Galecki was able to put the ranch up for sale two years later. He made a loss on the property, which he bought for $1.2 million, listing it for $850,000.
Kaley Cuoco nearly had her leg amputated following an accident
Though Penny was originally written as the so-called "normie" neighbor living among nerds, she eventually embraced all aspects of geekdom. Few will forget the moment she became addicted to the world of online gaming, giving Sheldon and co a run for their money.
Behind the scenes, "The Big Bang Theory" alum Kaley Cuoco enjoys various pastimes; she is particularly famed for her love of tennis and equestrianism. But in 2010 she suffered a devastating injury after falling off her horse, who in turn fell on her left leg. In the book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," series creator Chuck Lorre confessed that he was terrified for Cuoco. "That was the darkest, most frightening time in all twelve years [of the show]," Lorre said. "Kaley could have lost her leg."
During an appearance on "SmartLess," Cuoco explained that her body didn't register the pain until a few seconds after the fall. "I was like, 'Did I just fall on a whole thing of leaves?'" she recalled. "Because I heard all the cracking ... It took me like five or 10 seconds to actually realize it wasn't just 400 leaves, it was my bones." She had to sign a waiver to give doctors permission to amputate her leg if necessary, though fortunately her limb was saved. Two weeks after surgery, she was able to regain the ability to walk and now has permanent rods in her leg.
Working on the show negatively impacted Kunal Nayyar's mental health
Raj Koothrappali was characterized by his total inability to talk to women (at least in the early seasons), even going mute in the presence of Penny. In contrast to his awkward onscreen character, ca to the stunning former Miss India Neha Kapur. But for all his success in both his professional and personal life, Kunal Nayyar has also faced major struggles.
Appearing on the British show "Sunday Brunch" (via Express) in 2022, Nayyar disclosed that filming "The Big Bang Theory" took a toll on his mental health. Subsequently, he confessed that he felt it was right for the show to end after 12 seasons. "People don't realize the sacrifice it takes to do an entire season," he said. "And for me living away from my family in India ... I'd missed a lot of births and deaths." He acknowledged that the series' conclusion was necessary for him and the rest of the cast to spend more time with their families.
Moreover, in a chat with his co-star Mayim Bialik for her "Breakdown" podcast in 2021, Nayyar divulged that he suffered from severe panic attacks during the early days of the show, and began self-medicating with alcohol. "When I began to struggle mentally, when I began to have those dark episodes, that was very shocking to me," he said. With therapy and meditation, he was ultimately able to address his anxieties.
Simon Helberg has struggled with self-esteem issues
While Howard Wolowitz was an overly confident — and rather creepy — chauvinist in the early days of "The Big Bang Theory," in reality actor Simon Helberg is much more reserved and self-deprecating. "I think [my wife] finds it hilarious that I could be that confident with the ladies," he joked to Under the Radar, "because she sees my neurotic, insecure side."
Unlike the faux machismo of Howard, Helberg has been open about his struggles with self-esteem, particularly when it comes to his performances. "If I'm awful, don't ever tell me," he told The Guardian in 2016. "I'm deeply insecure. I ask my wife all the time: 'Was that OK? Are people lying?'" Such anxieties have been exacerbated by the toxicity of social media and internet trolls, with Helberg having found himself on the receiving end of online hate. As such, he steers clear of Twitter.
Accordingly, the actor has admitted that he struggles with a lingering sense of self-doubt that has only worsened with his rise to fame. "The more pressure that exists, the more eyes on you, the more criticism that is out there, it gets more intense," he told Spotlight@SDA. "So you're succeeding, but it can be a whole mess of emotions, like, 'Do I deserve this? Am I good enough?'" In time, he was able to utilize his insecurities for his performances and reclaim his neuroses.
Mayim Bialik struggled with an eating disorder and OCD
Brilliant neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler was the perfect match for Sheldon Cooper, and in time she helped her aloof beau embrace his tender side. Away from the cameras, Mayim Bialik has been open about her mental health issues.
Speaking on her "Breakdown" podcast in 2021, she disclosed that she is in recovery from anorexia, a diagnosis she had never publicly discussed prior. "This is the first time I've ever talked about it," she explained, "because people are like, 'Well, why are you so overweight?' Well, because I'm a compulsive overeater in addition to being an anorexic and restrictor." The restrictive beauty standards of Hollywood have exacerbated her struggles, as Bialik has felt pressured to lose weight for roles. However, now in recovery, she declared that she no longer feels that she has to sacrifice her health to adhere to an idealized Hollywood image.
From a young age, Bialik has lived with obsessive compulsive disorder, which would become the topic of her PhD thesis in 2007. Chatting to fellow former child actor Mara Wilson (who also has OCD) on an episode of "Breakdown" in 2022, Bialik discussed the importance of dispelling myths surrounding the mental health condition. For instance, she took aim at people who use the term flippantly to describe being overly neat, noting that OCD is in fact a serious illness characterized by intrusive thoughts and obsessive behaviors.
Jim Parsons faced homophobia while growing up
Growing up in Texas, Jim Parsons felt that he couldn't embrace his authentic self. As he acknowledged in an interview with Attitude (via Pink News), he lived in fear of people discovering that he's gay and rejecting him as a result.
Despite all his success as an actor, these anxieties never really left him. "Being gay and growing up around people and in a culture where that wasn't celebrated — where it was reviled, in many ways — had an impact on me," he reflected. "Happy as I am, I'm still working out the fear ... that by revealing who I really am, I will somehow lose the love of the people who are important to me."
Speaking to Variety, he admitted that Pride parades scared him when he was growing up, as he had been made to feel that such events were inherently shameful. These fears were so pronounced that Parsons didn't come out to his family until he started dating his now husband Todd Spiewak; the couple met in 2002, when Parsons was in his late 20s. "I immediately knew that there was no choice left but to deal with this," he conceded, "because to not let them in on this person I had met was to officially start putting up these lifelong barriers." Now, Parsons feels immense pride and relief in living his truth, which he deems a big middle finger to the homophobic people who previously sought to silence him.
Melissa Rauch suffered a miscarriage
With her signature cartoonish inflection and twee wardrobe, one would be forgiven for thinking that Bernadette was a retiring and demure waif. However, she gives the initially chauvinistic Howard a run for his money, exhibiting a headstrong personality. Melissa Rauch plays Bernadette with aplomb. Sadly, during "The Big Bang Theory," the actor suffered a terrible loss.
In a 2017 essay for Glamour, she reflected on her pregnancy, which she acknowledged was tinged with sadness and anxiety as she'd previously had a miscarriage. Accordingly, she lived in fear of losing her baby again. The actor admitted that the loss made it incredibly painful to see other expectant parents celebrating the births of their children; this envy in turn led to her feeling guilty and ashamed. "The miscarriage I experienced was one of the most profound sorrows I have ever felt in my life," she wrote. "It kick-started a primal depression that lingered in me. The image of our baby on the ultrasound monitor—without movement, without a heartbeat ... completely blindsided us and haunts me to this day." She said that she hoped to alleviate the stigma of miscarriage by talking about her ordeal, and help other women who have suffered the same loss.
In December 2017, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Sadie. "I will never take for granted the difficult road it took to get here," she poignantly wrote on Instagram. Three years later, she also welcomed a son, Brooks.
Mayim Bialik was devastated by the death of her father
In 2015, Mayim Bialik's father, Barry Bialik, died of a degenerative disease, aged 72. Mayim was devastated by the loss, writing on Kveller that her dad died after spending two months in hospice care. "We knew it was coming," she wrote. "We had months to process and love and grieve and rage at God and all of that. And then he died ... I appreciate condolences and care and love, but I am alone in the singularity of my loss."
Over four years later, she returned to Kveller to write another blog post about her dad. Ruminating on the lasting impact of grief, Mayim explained that she still had so many questions she wanted to ask Barry — from the mundane to the profound — that would forever remain unanswered. "And then there are the many things I wish I never knew," she wrote. "Like what it was like for you to feel your body dying ... I was there to receive them."
Her father's death inspired her to write and direct the 2022 film "As They Made Us," with Dustin Hoffman playing a fictionalized version of Barry, and Dianna Agron as Mayim's onscreen alter ego. In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Mayim said that she hoped the film would provide some comfort to those suffering from bereavements. "Death is not difficult, but dying is," she said. "There is nothing harder than nursing your parent as they die."
Will Wheaton has alleged that his parents were emotionally abusive
Will Wheaton played a fictional version of himself on "The Big Bang Theory" — Sheldon's onetime arch nemesis turned pal. Prior to joining the cast of the hit sitcom, he was famed for his roles as a child star, appearing in 1986 classic "Stand by Me" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation." But his child acting was an unfortunate indicator of long standing trauma.
In a 2021 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, he alleged that his parents forced him to be a child actor, something which he never wanted to do. "My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does,'" he explained. Wheaton also alleged his father was emotionally abusive. Recalling his experiences on Instagram (via Page Six), Wheaton told a fan that he was desperate for his father's approval and love, something which he said he never received.
Speaking to Metro, he disclosed that he missed out on having a normal childhood due to the alleged abuse, and these experiences put him off acting as an adult. "Throughout my entire childhood I begged my mother to stop forcing me to go on auditions," he said, "to just let me be a kid and she never heard me ... as a consequence of that, I don't really enjoy on-camera acting. It's a little triggering and a little traumatic."
Kate Micucci was diagnosed with lung cancer
In Season 6 of "The Big Bang Theory," Kate Micucci played Lucy, Raj's fellow socially anxious love interest. Micucci is also famed as one half of musical comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates, along with Riki Lindhome (who, incidentally, also appeared in "The Big Bang Theory").
In December 2023, Micucci was diagnosed with lung cancer, despite having never smoked a cigarette in her life, and underwent surgery. Around 10% to 20% of lung cancer patients are non-smokers, according to a 2021 study. "It was a surprise," the actor said in a TikTok video filmed from her hospital bed. "But I guess it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out — I'm all good. But it's been a little bit of a trip." She said that she was taking things slowly, but hopeful of making a full recovery.
Days later, the star posted another TikTok video with an update on her condition. Thanking her fans for all their support, as well as the doctors and nurses who treated her, she declared that her cancer is in remission. "I am very, very lucky and I know that," she said. "I'm just really grateful that things worked out as they did. I'm feeling really good today and I'm honestly just so excited and truly grateful." Micucci added that she was feeling particularly grateful that she would be home to celebrate Christmas with her young son.
Kaley Cuoco was heartbroken by the death of John Ritter
Before "The Big Bang Theory," Kaley Cuoco starred in "8 Simple Rules" as surly teenager Bridget Hennessy, facing off against her protective father, Paul (John Ritter). During the filming of Season 2 in September 2003, Ritter became severely ill on set. He died unexpectedly of a heart condition later that evening, aged 54.
The series continued without Ritter, and saw the fictional Hennessy dealing with Paul's death. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2018, Cuoco broke down as she remembered her final moments with her late co-star. "I go, 'Hi! Are you okay? I heard you're sick,'" she recalled. "He goes, 'I'm okay. I want to talk to you for a second' ... I sat down on the couch and he goes, 'I love you.'" She reassured Ritter that she loved him too, but he was insistent in the message he was trying to convey to his co-star. "He goes, 'No, I want you to know I love you,'" she tearfully continued. "I said, 'I love you too.' That's it. He gave me a hug and that was the last I saw of him."
In a 2021 chat with Elizabeth Olsen for Variety, Cuoco shared some poignant words of wisdom that Ritter, whom she adored, gave her when she was 15 years old. "You can be a boss, you can be a great actor, you can get work done, but you can just be nice. People are missing that," she reflected.
Carol Ann Susi died of cancer
Following the familiar trope of the invisible sitcom character, Howard's mom, Mrs. Wolowitz, was never seen on screen. Her shrill, demanding voice, however, became an iconic part of the show. She was voiced by Carol Ann Susi, who relished the role. "It just hit me that they wanted someone who was screaming at him all the time, so that's what I did," she told Cleveland.com in 2012. "So what's not to be fun about this? It's a great job."
In November 2014, Susi was diagnosed with cancer. Just one week later, she died, aged 62. Her distraught castmates took to social media to express their sorrow. "My heart is broken," Kunal Nayyar wrote on X (via the BBC). "I will miss your smile. Your spirit is forever with us."
Much like the aforementioned "8 Simple Rules," the show dealt with the loss on screen. In the Season 8 episode "The Comic Book Store Regeneration," Howard gets a phone call from his aunt, who tells him that his mom has died in her sleep. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Steve Molaro opened up about the pain of continuing the show without Susi. "It was awful and everyone was crying," he recalled of the cast and crew learning of Susi's death. "But what it turned into ... was an impromptu memorial where people started to share their wonderful memories of Carol Ann. It became this mixture of laughter, tears and memories."
Christine Baranski lost her husband
TV mainstay Christine Baranski played Leonard's cold, academic mom, Beverly Hofstadter. While Beverly was devoid of love, Baranski wears her heart on her sleeve. In 2014, her husband of over 30 years, Matthew Cowles, died of congestive heart failure, aged 69. "It's been a tough year," Baranski told Variety several months after the loss. Poignantly, she revealed that she welcomed a grandson the same year her husband died.
Speaking to the New Yorker in 2021, Baranski opened up about the loss, disclosing that she became Cowles' carer in the last few years of his life. Cowles' health struggles, which included diabetes in addition to heart issues, impacted Baranski's professional life, as she had to juggle performing with caring for her husband. "Once I started 'The Good Fight,'" she explained, "there was a steady but serious decline ... I remember reading Jean Smart's interview, where she acknowledged her late husband as part of her success ... That was Matthew, too."
In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, Baranski reflected on the love she had for Cowles, who was also an actor, albeit a far less successful or recognizable one than her. "I think every marriage is supremely challenging," she said, "but my late husband was enormously supportive and very proud of me, and I think we managed it quite well. He was an exceptional person." The outlet notes that Baranski burst into tears when in the middle of an anecdote about her late husband.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.