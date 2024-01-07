Tragic Details About The Cast Of The Big Bang Theory

The following article references mental health issues, eating disorders, homophobia, child abuse, and substance misuse.

For 11 years, "The Big Bang Theory" entertained audiences the world over with its veritable cast of adorkable characters. The misadventures of our quartet of scientists — Sheldon, Leonard, Raj, and Howard — led to plenty of hilarious social faux pas (who can forget Sheldon drunkenly roasting his colleagues?), as well as poignant storylines. The romance between Leonard and Penny, for instance, was at the heart of many of these bittersweet moments. And although the show has been criticized for its depiction of women working in the sciences and racial stereotyping, it was a hit among fans and won a whopping 10 Emmys.

When "The Big Bang Theory" ended in 2019, the cast members were understandably distraught at having to say goodbye to their longtime sitcom alter egos. During an appearance on "The Ellen Show," the stars confessed that there were many tears as filming wrapped on Season 12. "Out of nowhere I just started bawling," said Kaley Cuoco, aka Penny, who was particularly devastated. "The crew, all the camera guys and everyone, came out and they were like, 'We're so glad you cried, because we've been waiting to cry.' And then they all gave us this huge group hug and we all just cried for, like, 10 minutes."

Behind the laughter, however, the extended cast members have experienced great hardship. From bereavements to the show itself proving an encumbrance to some of the actors, let's look at tragic details about the cast of "The Big Bang Theory."