Celebrities Line Up To Deny RFK Jr. Support Claims

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s famous family have slammed his independent run for the presidency, and they aren't the only ones denying their support of the third-party candidate. They've now been joined by actor Martin Sheen and singers Dionne Warwick and Andrea Bocelli. Here's how they got unexpectedly caught up in rumors about supporting RFK Jr. for president.

On December 13, 2023, Fox News Digital reported that there would be a fundraising 70th birthday gala for RFK Jr. hosted by the "Fighting 4 One America PAC" in the southern California desert on January 22, 2024. Unnamed sources had told them that Sheen would introduce RFK Jr. and Bocelli would be there too. Then on December 28, 2023, DailyMail.com reported that organizers of the gala event told them that, along with the "Wall Street" actor, Warwick and boxer Mike Tyson would also be in attendance, and Bocelli wouldn't just be there but also would perform. Then American Values 2024 super PAC, which supports RFK Jr., posted the Daily Mail article to Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter, reiterating those celebs would be there.

Warwick denied the whole situation on X: "I don't know anything about this event. I did not agree to it and I certainly won't be there." She followed up with the post, "If you are going to lie on my name, at least lie about something cool."