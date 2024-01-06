Why Prince Andrew Likely Won't Lose His Title Amid Epstein Scandal

The relationship between King Charles and his younger brother Prince Andrew is most definitely a complicated one. The Duke of York's association with disgraced but also dead financier Jeffrey Epstein has been hanging like a dark cloud over the royal family. Prince Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, but still reportedly settled with his accuser Virginia Giuffre for a large but also undisclosed sum of money.

The royal was accused of sexually assaulting Giuffre when she was just 17, as detailed by The Guardian. If that weren't enough, King Charles had tried to evict Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge and downsize him to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's old pad at Frogmore Cottage, but that hasn't happened as of this writing. The prince has made it pretty clear that he's going to stay where he is, even if the lights are turned off.

But despite Prince Andrew's name popping up numerous times in the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents, as he had spent a lot of time with both Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell over the years, per the New York Post, there's a highly unlikely chance that he will lose his royal title. His late mother Queen Elizabeth did trip him from his HRH title and his military honors, but that's about it. That's because having it taken away in the first place isn't as easy as some people think.

