What Happened To SoleMates After Shark Tank?

High-heel heroes Monica Ferguson and Becca Brown had heel lovers everywhere rooting for them when they appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank" in Season 8. The elegantly dressed ladies went to the Sharks in hopes that they could get backing for their company, SoleMates.

The idea behind SoleMates and its key product, the High Heel Protector, is ingenious. Any high-heel wearer will know that the heel of your favorite shoe is prone to getting stuck in the ground from time to time. When this happens, it can trip you up and even make you fall. The High Heel Protector gets rid of that worry completely by preventing heels from sinking into soft ground, like dirt and grass, while also protecting you from wobbling on uneven ground and potentially hurting yourself.

Ferguson and Brown brought their game-changing product to the churning waters of the Shark Tank, hoping to secure a deal. As a company that was already established before being brought on the show, the odds of success seemed good. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned for Ferguson and Brown.