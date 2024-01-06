Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Vida Is A Copy Paste Of Her Mom, Camila Alves

A new birthday photo of Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' daughter Vida proves that she is growing up to be her mom's twin. McConaughey and Alves have been married since 2012 and share three children, Levi, Vida, and Livingston. While we're all in agreement that their son Levi looks just like his dad, it's clear to just about everyone that daughter Vida is her mom's lookalike. Even more evidence of that latter statement has emerged after a recent social media post by McConaughey.

On January 4, the "Dallas Buyers Club" star shared a carousel of stunning photos to Instagram to celebrate Vida's 14th birthday. In his touching birthday post, McConaughey highlighted his daughter's kind and curious personality. "To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn't pick, Happy Birthday," the actor captioned the pictures. As touching a post as it was, McConaughey admitted that he was forced to share the photos a day after his daughter's birthday because of one hilarious reason: "A day late because my mobile device flew out of my pocket on the roller coaster loop at her birthday yesterday!" he admitted. There's no doubt that Vida, with her brown hair and similar features, looks just like her model mom.