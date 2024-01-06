Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Vida Is A Copy Paste Of Her Mom, Camila Alves
A new birthday photo of Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' daughter Vida proves that she is growing up to be her mom's twin. McConaughey and Alves have been married since 2012 and share three children, Levi, Vida, and Livingston. While we're all in agreement that their son Levi looks just like his dad, it's clear to just about everyone that daughter Vida is her mom's lookalike. Even more evidence of that latter statement has emerged after a recent social media post by McConaughey.
On January 4, the "Dallas Buyers Club" star shared a carousel of stunning photos to Instagram to celebrate Vida's 14th birthday. In his touching birthday post, McConaughey highlighted his daughter's kind and curious personality. "To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn't pick, Happy Birthday," the actor captioned the pictures. As touching a post as it was, McConaughey admitted that he was forced to share the photos a day after his daughter's birthday because of one hilarious reason: "A day late because my mobile device flew out of my pocket on the roller coaster loop at her birthday yesterday!" he admitted. There's no doubt that Vida, with her brown hair and similar features, looks just like her model mom.
Social media calls Vida her mom's twin
The birthday pictures of Vida by her dad Matthew McConaughey have everyone online saying the same thing: She looks exactly like her mom. With their lovely thick eyebrows, heart-shaped faces, and glowing brown eyes, Vida is the spitting image of her mom. Comments on McConaughey's birthday post said as much. "Your wife's twin," one commenter wrote with a heart emoji. Another commenter thought the same thing, stating, "Camilla's mini me. Happy Birthday young lady."
Vida received a birthday shout-out from her famous mom on social media, too. The model and actress took to Instagram to share her little girl's big day and to also throw some love Vida's way. "Been too busy celebrating Vida's birthday!!" Camila Alves wrote in the caption before listing off all her daughter's charming personality traits, including witty, caring, independent, and creative. The sweet birthday post included a gorgeous selfie of Alves and Vida, and looking at the photo, there's no doubt these two are related. Vida looks like a miniature version of her mother, and it's the cutest thing ever.