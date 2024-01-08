Josh Kelly And Sofia Mattsson Have A Pre-General Hospital Connection

"General Hospital" fans were beside themselves when Sasha Gilmore's (Sofia Mattsson) husband, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), was murdered by the Hook Killer in September 2022. She had already been through the wringer with drug addiction, public breakdowns, and the death of their baby, Liam. No one ever thought she would be able to move on, but she's starting to make strides in this department and has formed a connection with Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), a character that fans despised when he first parachuted into Port Charles.

After getting through what felt like endless torture, Sasha's finally in a good place, thanks to Cody's daring rescue of her from the evil Dr. Damon Montague (Darin Toonder) who had been drugging her and attempted to kill her. Kelly and Mattsson have palpable chemistry, giving them major romance potential, and this is what has finally endeared him to fans — that and the fact that Cody got himself admitted to the sanitarium where she was being held captive so that he could rescue her.

However, viewers may not know that the two actors had a connection before being on "GH." Mattsson started on the show in 2018, and Kelly debuted in 2022, but they previously worked together on a Lifetime film called "My Husband's Secret Wife" in 2018, which also co-starred her sister, Helena Mattsson.