Josh Kelly And Sofia Mattsson Have A Pre-General Hospital Connection
"General Hospital" fans were beside themselves when Sasha Gilmore's (Sofia Mattsson) husband, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), was murdered by the Hook Killer in September 2022. She had already been through the wringer with drug addiction, public breakdowns, and the death of their baby, Liam. No one ever thought she would be able to move on, but she's starting to make strides in this department and has formed a connection with Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), a character that fans despised when he first parachuted into Port Charles.
After getting through what felt like endless torture, Sasha's finally in a good place, thanks to Cody's daring rescue of her from the evil Dr. Damon Montague (Darin Toonder) who had been drugging her and attempted to kill her. Kelly and Mattsson have palpable chemistry, giving them major romance potential, and this is what has finally endeared him to fans — that and the fact that Cody got himself admitted to the sanitarium where she was being held captive so that he could rescue her.
However, viewers may not know that the two actors had a connection before being on "GH." Mattsson started on the show in 2018, and Kelly debuted in 2022, but they previously worked together on a Lifetime film called "My Husband's Secret Wife" in 2018, which also co-starred her sister, Helena Mattsson.
Their film didn't get many good reviews
The thriller "My Husband's Secret Wife" is about exactly what the title suggests: Widow and single mom Avery (Helena Mattsson) marries what seems to be the perfect guy, Alex (Josh Kelly). He's a lawyer who always seems to be traveling for business, but in reality is having an affair with Melanie, played by Briana Evigan — yes, the daughter of TV star Greg Evigan ("B.J. and the Bear"). It turns out that Alex is also married to Melanie, but he wants kids, so he just goes out and marries Avery. When Melanie's intentions turn deadly, Avery's sister Cat (Sofia Mattsson) gets involved and tries to help them out.
Just before Avery meets Alex, her son Jack disappears from a covered playground slide and is captured by someone wearing a smiley face mask. Fortunately, Alex intervenes and saves the child. The mysterious person in the mask plays a key part in the film, adding to its creepy tension. This being a Lifetime film, you can probably figure out where the plot is headed.
Director Tamar Halpern has nearly 20 credits to her name including "My Daughter is Missing" (2017), "Killer Vacation" (2018), and "Sinister Assistant" (2023), and knows her way around thrillers. Sadly, the general consensus is that the film is full of plot holes, and it got terrible reviews on its IMDb page.
Helena Mattsson was also on General Hospital
Helena Mattsson has appeared in several films and TV shows including "Iron Man 2" (2010), and "Code of Honor" (2016) with Steven Segal. In February 2022, she briefly took over for her sister's character, Sasha Gilmore, on "General Hospital." She told Soap Opera Digest that Sofia Mattsson had asked her if she would be interested in doing it, and Helena remarked, "I thought she was joking at first. But of course I said yes!" She had several scenes with Johnny Wactor, and enthusiastically stated that he helped calm her nerves. "He's such a sweet guy. And very talented."
Josh Kelly has been in a couple of big-budget films including "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" (2009), and "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" (2011). He got his start in soaps playing Cutter Wentworth on "One Life to Live" from 2010 to 2013. He had been in a film called "Romance at Reindeer Lodge" in 2017 and liked what the producers had done. When they asked him to star in "My Husband's Secret Wife," he told Starry Mag, "Apparently, they weren't unimpressed with my performance on that [laughs], so they let me come back and do this one."
Sofia Mattsson has starred in the films "Gothic Harvest" (2019) and, ironically, "The Wrong Husband" (2019), among others, and is keeping the fans deeply engage in Sasha's stories on "GH." We're excited to see where her and Cody's relationship goes next!