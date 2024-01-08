The Sign Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Is Close With Travis Kelce

The most nerve-wracking thing about a new relationship can be introducing your partner to your family for the first time. The pressure for your partner and your family to get along must be a thousandfold for a superstar like Taylor Swift. Thankfully, it seems things are good between the Swift family and her new beau Travis Kelce. The football player officially won over her dad Scott Swift. Taylor's brother, Austin Swift, seems close with Travis as well.

On the holiday episode of the "New Heights" podcast that Travis hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, the brothers spoke with their parents and Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce. During the final segment of the episode called "Stamp of the Week," Kylie decided to bestow the honor to whoever dressed as Santa for the Chiefs' Christmas Day football game. Travis said that man was Austin — before quickly correcting that it was the real St. Nick.

"And he actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag," Travis said. Kylie and Jason gasped and looked excited at the prospect of getting a gift from Santa's special gift bag. Travis continued and said Santa/Austin, "Whipped [the gift] out and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time. 'Little Giants.'" The film was released in 1994 and stars Ed O'Neill as a hotshot coach of a peewee football team, and Rick Moranis as his brother who starts his own team for the cut players.