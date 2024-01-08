Real Housewives' Julia Lemigova Almost Got Married 9 Times Before Finding Lucky Number 10
"The Real Housewives of Miami" star Julia Lemigova has had a complicated love life. The one-time model and former Miss Soviet Union is currently married to tennis star Martina Navratilova. While they've been together since 2008, Lemigova did have relationships with several wealthy men and had three children, Maximilien, Victoria, and Julia, before coupling up with the tennis legend. Sadly, Maximilien passed away in 2000 from shaken baby syndrome while in the care of a nanny, though no one was ever charged. Along with her children came a shocking number of engagements, though none of them resulted in an actual wedding until Navratilova.
Lemigova does not speak of her ex-lovers often. However, during the second episode of Season 6 of "The Real Housewives of Miami," Lemigova told her co-stars Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, and Guerdy Abraira that she'd been engaged nine times. "One time when I was 18 with a guy in L.A., and then same year an English boy and then possibly one girl," Lemigova recalled, accounting for just a handful of her previous fiances. While she never identified all nine by name, the fathers of her children may have been among that list of Lemigova's marriage prospects.
Little is known about Lemigrova's previous partners
Not much is known about Julia Lemigova's relationships before Martina Navratilova. However, her relationship with banker Edouard Stern has been well-documented. The pair began dating in 1997 and welcomed son Maximilien in 1999. Stern reportedly wanted to marry Lemigova, per Vanity Fair, though it never transpired. After their son died in 2000, Stern was also found dead in February 2005 from gunshot wounds.
After these tragedies, Lemigova welcomed daughter Victoria in 2001, though it's unclear who her father is and if he was one of Lemigova's many fiances. She then welcomed daughter Emma in 2005 with beauty mogul and the owner of Clarins, Christian Courtin-Clarin. It's not publicly known if they were engaged at any point, but it's certainly a possibility. Lemigova appeared to discover her ideal partner when she met the acclaimed athlete Martina Navratilova at a nightclub in 2000, but it wasn't until their paths crossed once more eight years later that their romance bloomed. When Navratilova popped the question in 2014, Lemigova was finally ready to walk down the aisle.
Lemigova and her wife, Martina Navratilova, had a public engagement
Martina Navratilova got on one knee to propose to Julia Lemigova during the September 2014 U.S. Open. The touching moment was captured on the jumbo screen at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and was witnessed by thousands of fans. This marked Lemigova's 10th engagement, and this time, it ended happily in marriage. They wed in December 2014 and have remained united ever since. They even planned to adopt a child together, though their plans were derailed due to Navratilova's cancer diagnosis.
Thankfully, Navratilova is now in remission, and the couple appears to be in a great place. They make frequent appearances on "RHOM." Lemigova even threw a lavish shindig reminiscent of an engagement party to celebrate her wife's beating cancer during Season 6. As the first same-sex married couple in "Housewives" history, Lemigova and Navratilova are representing the LGBTQ community in a beautiful light. Lemigova has shared that she is not entirely done with the idea of their adoption. For now, the pair seems focused on Navratilova's health and being moms to Lemigova's daughters, Victoria and Emma.