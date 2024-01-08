Real Housewives' Julia Lemigova Almost Got Married 9 Times Before Finding Lucky Number 10

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star Julia Lemigova has had a complicated love life. The one-time model and former Miss Soviet Union is currently married to tennis star Martina Navratilova. While they've been together since 2008, Lemigova did have relationships with several wealthy men and had three children, Maximilien, Victoria, and Julia, before coupling up with the tennis legend. Sadly, Maximilien passed away in 2000 from shaken baby syndrome while in the care of a nanny, though no one was ever charged. Along with her children came a shocking number of engagements, though none of them resulted in an actual wedding until Navratilova.

Lemigova does not speak of her ex-lovers often. However, during the second episode of Season 6 of "The Real Housewives of Miami," Lemigova told her co-stars Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, and Guerdy Abraira that she'd been engaged nine times. "One time when I was 18 with a guy in L.A., and then same year an English boy and then possibly one girl," Lemigova recalled, accounting for just a handful of her previous fiances. While she never identified all nine by name, the fathers of her children may have been among that list of Lemigova's marriage prospects.