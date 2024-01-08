The Major Sign Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Were Always Headed For Divorce

Grammy award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, first met around 2006 when they were introduced through Brandon's father, Narvel Blackstock, who also happened to be Clarkson's manager at the time. The couple officially began dating in May 2012 and were engaged by December of that same year. They tied the knot the following October, with Blackstock eventually taking over the managerial duties of Clarkson's career too.

The celebrity couple appeared professionally and personally happy, welcoming their daughter, River Rose, in 2014 followed by their son, Remington Alexander, in 2016. Unfortunately, Clarkson and Blackstock's outwardly perfect marriage ended in June 2020 when the singer filed for a divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. After the filing, the estranged husband and wife began a nasty court battle that was finally settled in 2022.

Clarkson walked away with primary custody of their two children, though she was still ordered to pay Blackstock $45,601 per month and a one-time payment of $1,326,161. He was also given $115,000 per month in spousal support, which is scheduled to culminate on January 31, 2024. While their bitter end may have come as a surprise to some, Clarkson subsequently admitted that she didn't actually want to get married in the first place.