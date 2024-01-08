The Major Sign Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Were Always Headed For Divorce
Grammy award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, first met around 2006 when they were introduced through Brandon's father, Narvel Blackstock, who also happened to be Clarkson's manager at the time. The couple officially began dating in May 2012 and were engaged by December of that same year. They tied the knot the following October, with Blackstock eventually taking over the managerial duties of Clarkson's career too.
The celebrity couple appeared professionally and personally happy, welcoming their daughter, River Rose, in 2014 followed by their son, Remington Alexander, in 2016. Unfortunately, Clarkson and Blackstock's outwardly perfect marriage ended in June 2020 when the singer filed for a divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. After the filing, the estranged husband and wife began a nasty court battle that was finally settled in 2022.
Clarkson walked away with primary custody of their two children, though she was still ordered to pay Blackstock $45,601 per month and a one-time payment of $1,326,161. He was also given $115,000 per month in spousal support, which is scheduled to culminate on January 31, 2024. While their bitter end may have come as a surprise to some, Clarkson subsequently admitted that she didn't actually want to get married in the first place.
Kelly Clarkson never really wanted to be a wife
"American Idol's" very first winner, Kelly Clarkson, loves being a mother to her children, River and Remington. However, the singer-turned-talk-show-host acknowledged that marriage was not at the top of her priority list when she walked down the aisle with Brandon Blackstock. Instead, Clarkson informed People in January 2024 that she did it to make him happy. "I never wanted to get married the first time. [Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I've never been that person," she explained.
Now divorced, the "Miss Independent" hitmaker is not entirely sold on the idea of dating again, even after rumors swirled around a possible suitor. In December 2023, actor Jason Momoa appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where the two playfully dueted on "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," and some felt that the two were flirting during the show.
Though Clarkson hasn't addressed the Momoa gossip, she is refraining from dating for the time being, firmly stating in a September 2023 Instagram Live session, "Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking [...] I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs," (via Life & Style magazine). The pop star reiterated this point during her chat with People, declaring, "Dating sucks. It's so awkward."
Clarkson's ego prevented her from leaving the marriage sooner
Even after Kelly Clarkson wed Brandon Blackstock against her better judgment, she was not completely happy. During a reflective moment on the "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast, in June 2023, the "Stronger" hitmaker acknowledged that her sense of ego was what kept her in the marriage. "I'm like, 'I can do this. I can handle so much.' My ego is like, 'I can control my actions. I can control my reactions. I can do this, and I can reach this person, and I can get through,'" she detailed, adding, "And it becomes a little bit of your ego that gets in the way."
Now, with their divorce finally complete, Clarkson's priorities include her stunning transformation and weight loss in addition to parenting her two children, River and Remington. With that comes a strong stance on maintaining an anti-social media household. When chatting with People for her January 2024 cover story, the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker confirmed that her children weren't allowed to use social media until they turned 18. With such revelations about Clarkson's and Blackstock's messy split buzzing online, this decision is undoubtedly for the best.