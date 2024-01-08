What Happened To You Go Natural After Shark Tank?
You Go Natural's "Shark Tank" pitch was a rollercoaster ride. It started on an unsteady note as CEO Monique Little and COO David Dundas momentarily let their nerves get to them and blanked midway through their presentation. With a little word of encouragement from the Sharks, they regained their confidence and carried on at full speed to explain that they sold head wraps for all genders through their company.
But they weren't just ordinary head wraps because, unlike other options on the market, YGN's were lined with satin, which protects and nourishes the hair. Likewise, their range included loads of eye-catching prints with an easy-to-tie design. YGN also offered several equally stylish swimwear prints, lined with silicone to prevent the hair from suffering the harsh effects of summer dips in oceans and pools. Cleverly, the scraps from their main products were used to create an exercise headband range.
Right off the bat, the product's premium quality won over Lori Greiner, but with great quality comes a steep price tag. Little shared that they sold their head wraps for $35 to $48, and they cost $4 to $7 to create. Overall, they were offering $400,000 for 5% equity, imputing an $8 million valuation. As any "Shark Tank" fan might've guessed, Kevin O'Leary couldn't wrap his head around the valuation, but his doubts were quickly put to rest when they shared their sales figures.
You Go Natural's sales impressed the Sharks
Monique Little and David Dundas' "Shark Tank" pitch for You Go Natural started on a high as they shared they had hit a whopping $15 million in sales since the company's six-year inception and estimated another $10 million from their current-year sales. But things swiftly went downhill as the duo revealed they had raised $2 million to increase their inventory to match the rising demand. Although Little and Dundas had garnered impressive sales of $7.5 million the year prior, they incurred a loss of $2 million and had only $100,000 left because they overestimated demand.
Dundas also disclosed that their $30 customer acquisition costs and $3 million advertising expenditure in the previous year had also contributed to the loss. Little and Dundas aimed to expand their business into retail with their headbands. Sharks Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O'Leary disagreed with their retail expansion idea and asserted that the business should stay a direct-to-consumer, online business, so they bowed out. Meanwhile, Daymond John felt their low margins waned his profits and ultimately didn't make an offer as a result.
Although the product impressed Lori Greiner, the losses dampened her confidence, so she didn't invest either. The "Shark Tank" star who ranks the highest by net worth, Mark Cuban, offered up $400,000 for 20%, bringing YGN's valuation to $2 million. After some negotiating, Cuban agreed to give them $400,000 as a debt in exchange for a $3 royalty on their headband range and $5 on the rest of their products. Once they paid their debt, Cuban would get 10% of the company.
You Go Natural is still in business
It's unclear if You Go Natural closed its "Shark Tank" deal with Mark Cuban because he is not mentioned anywhere on their website or social media pages. Several of the most successful "Shark Tank" products attempt to capitalize on their appearance with consistent mentions or at least an "As seen on 'Shark Tank'" nod in their bio. But YGN only appears to have posted about them a few times to tease their arrival. However, the company is still in business.
YGN has expanded its range and introduced seasonal prints. While they haven't disclosed their sales, in 2022, Monique Little boasted on the "Side Hustle Pro" podcast of scaling up an estimated 700% in the previous year. Little and David Dundas also notably followed through with their plans for retail expansion and made their way into Target and Urban Outfitters. According to the company's LinkedIn profile, they currently employ around 50 people. They have also amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and continue to be active on the platform.
Although their head wraps have received positive reviews from YouTubers, some Redditors shared different views. One user wrote, "As a woman in this culture I question the product proposition. We already know how to wrap our hair, so I'm not who that line is for." They continued. "Then there's the swimming version, which I'd say is almost comically niche of a niche of a niche." Others questioned Mark Cuban's decision to invest in the business despite its questionable track record.