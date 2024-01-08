What Happened To You Go Natural After Shark Tank?

You Go Natural's "Shark Tank" pitch was a rollercoaster ride. It started on an unsteady note as CEO Monique Little and COO David Dundas momentarily let their nerves get to them and blanked midway through their presentation. With a little word of encouragement from the Sharks, they regained their confidence and carried on at full speed to explain that they sold head wraps for all genders through their company.

But they weren't just ordinary head wraps because, unlike other options on the market, YGN's were lined with satin, which protects and nourishes the hair. Likewise, their range included loads of eye-catching prints with an easy-to-tie design. YGN also offered several equally stylish swimwear prints, lined with silicone to prevent the hair from suffering the harsh effects of summer dips in oceans and pools. Cleverly, the scraps from their main products were used to create an exercise headband range.

Right off the bat, the product's premium quality won over Lori Greiner, but with great quality comes a steep price tag. Little shared that they sold their head wraps for $35 to $48, and they cost $4 to $7 to create. Overall, they were offering $400,000 for 5% equity, imputing an $8 million valuation. As any "Shark Tank" fan might've guessed, Kevin O'Leary couldn't wrap his head around the valuation, but his doubts were quickly put to rest when they shared their sales figures.