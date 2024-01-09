Selena Gomez Never Planned On Being A Singer

Selena Gomez's comments might have been surprising, but they're definitely not the first time she's expressed a preference for acting. In an April 2021 interview with Vogue, the singer revealed that her fans, the Selenators, were the only reason she continued to release music. She also shared her internal debate about quitting music, stating she would give it one final go before retiring.

As expected, the internet freaked out at Gomez's statements. Many Selenators took to X (formerly Twitter) to persuade her to reconsider. One fan, @selenarmytors, expressed how much her music meant to them: "As someone who has gone through trauma... I would always listen to Selena to make me feel better. Her inspiring words and music are the reason why I am who I am today. When she's gone, I don't know what I'm going to do. All I can say is that we love you Selena, please don't go 💔"

Cardi B also lent her voice to the cause via X, encouraging Gomez to give fans "one more era." Thankfully, Selena Gomez listened to her fans and has been releasing some of her best music yet. In 2021, she earned a Grammy nomination for her album "Revelación."