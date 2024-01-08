We're Convinced Taylor Swift Dropped A Big Hint With Her 2024 Golden Globes Dress

Taylor Swift graced the 2024 Golden Globes, proving she can definitely still make the whole place shimmer. Her concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," secured a nomination in the new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, alongside blockbuster movies like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." Despite the fierce Hollywood competition, the most talked-about aspect of Swift's appearance seemed to be her outfit.

Dressed in a dazzling, floor-length Gucci gown in a striking shade of green, reminiscent of a snake, Swift made heads turn and eyebrows raise as she seemingly dropped a big hint with her fashion choice. Known for teasing upcoming projects with subtle nods, we're convinced Swift took the fashion approach to hint at the release of "Reputation (Taylor's Version)."

The notorious snake narrative stemmed from Swift's infamous feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, labeling the singer as the cunning culprit for the drama. However, Swift cleverly embraced the negative symbolism, turning it into somewhat of her own emblem. Notably, in 2017, she teased the initial release of "Reputation" by sharing a video of a snake on X, formerly known as Twitter. Considering her history of dropping enigmatic clues and her past approach to the matter, we're convinced that the reissue of "Reputation" is on the horizon.