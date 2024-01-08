Prince William's Team Reportedly Regrets How They Handled The Rose Hanbury Scandal

If there's one thing that Prince William doesn't tolerate, it's any rumors that show his family in a bad light. While it's not very often that he speaks out about them, the Prince of Wales did make a statement soon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, suggested in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021 that there might have been a "royal racist" behind closed palace doors. "We're very much not a racist family," was the prince's reply, according to The Guardian.

When it comes to his marriage and his personal life, Prince William is just as defensive. Some would even suggest that the prince uses the press to set the record straight. Soon after it was reported that the future king of England may or may not have gotten up close and personal with Kate Middleton's friend Rose Hanbury, the Daily Mail was quick to deny those rumors, too. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had nothing to do with that scandal, they were indirectly tied into it, anyway.

Daily Mail columnist Richard Kay wrote that Prince William was willing to do whatever it took to stop the tabloid press from running wild with all the reports suggesting he wasn't a faithful husband to his wife. And yes, the Sussexes might have been used in some media stories to deflect and distract from anyone talking too much about Prince William's cheating rumors (via ABC News). The prince's team reportedly regrets how they handled the scandal and the aftermath that followed.