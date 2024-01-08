The Former Days Of Our Lives Co-Stars Alison Sweeney Is Still Friends With

Sami Brady is easily one of the most controversial yet entertaining characters to have ever appeared on "Days of Our Lives." Portrayed by Alison Sweeney, Sami has been known to cause bouts of chaos in Salem since she was aged up to a teen in 1993. She became a fan favorite throughout her time on the show and saddened fans when she departed "Days" in 2015. However, her time in Salem wasn't done for good since Sweeney has made brief returns as Sami multiple times since leaving her role full-time.

Along with establishing herself as one of the most talented actors in daytime television, Sweeney has also dominated the Hallmark Channel after her appearances in films like the "Murder She Baked" series and "Time for You to Come Home for Christmas." While she's grown close with her castmates on both "Days of Our Lives" and the Hallmark Channel, there are a few soap actors whom she still keeps in contact with; one of them is fellow fan-favorite "Days" actor Kristian Alfonso.