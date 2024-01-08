George Clooney's Friendship With Matthew Perry Dates Back Decades

Back in the '90s, actors George Clooney and Matthew Perry were achieving career success on "ER" and "Friends." Both shows were produced by Warner Brothers for NBC. They were also recorded next to each other on the same soundstage, putting the two actors in close proximity to one another. In 1995, Clooney even guest-starred on "Friends."

However, Clooney's connection with Perry goes back about a decade earlier, to the mid-1980s. Clooney first got to know Perry when he was 16. Perry's extraordinary talent for comedy was evident to Clooney even then. "He was a great, funny, funny, funny kid," Clooney reminisced to Deadline. Over games of paddle tennis, Perry shared his future career aspirations with Clooney. Perry began acting as a kid, making his first TV appearance when he was 10 years old in an episode of "240-Robert." Guest appearances in single episodes of "Silver Spoons" and Charles in Charge" followed, leaving Perry hungry for a larger, recurring role. The aspiring actor told Clooney repeatedly about his desire to be on a sitcom, and how he believed that success would provide supreme happiness.

Seven years later, 23-year-old Perry coveted fame so much that he prayed, "God, you can do anything you want to me just please make me famous," as he later recalled on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." Within three weeks, Perry had signed on to play Chandler in "Friends." However, while Perry was certain fame would guarantee him joy in life, his friend Clooney didn't have the same outlook.