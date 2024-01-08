How Lenny Kravitz Really Feels About Zoe's Engagement To Channing Tatum

On Halloween 2023, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were spotted wearing coordinated "Rosemary's Baby"-themed Halloween costumes — however, Zoë's horror-themed costume had a little extra bling in the form of a ring on her left hand. Afterward, sources confirmed to People that the couple were engaged. In November of that same year, an insider told People how happy Tatum was about the engagement: "It took him a while to feel happy and to find a new life. He can't stop smiling around [Kravitz]. They are very cute together."

Both Tatum and Zoë were married before. Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan for almost nine years, and they announced their separation in 2018. The two met while making the "Step Up" movie. Zoë and Karl Glusman were married for about a year and a half before calling it quits, and they had met when a friend set them up. Following that breakup, Zoë took the blame for their divorce.

Zoë's father, Lenny Kravitz, weighed in on her new engagement. In December 2023, Lenny spoke highly of Tatum in an interview with E! News. "I love him. He's a great guy," he said. "We're very close, and we have a great line of communication." Lenny also seemed to say he already considered Tatum a member of his family. "[Tatum and I] hang out like you hang out with your family. We're together whenever we can," the singer said.