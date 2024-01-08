How Lenny Kravitz Really Feels About Zoe's Engagement To Channing Tatum
On Halloween 2023, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were spotted wearing coordinated "Rosemary's Baby"-themed Halloween costumes — however, Zoë's horror-themed costume had a little extra bling in the form of a ring on her left hand. Afterward, sources confirmed to People that the couple were engaged. In November of that same year, an insider told People how happy Tatum was about the engagement: "It took him a while to feel happy and to find a new life. He can't stop smiling around [Kravitz]. They are very cute together."
Both Tatum and Zoë were married before. Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan for almost nine years, and they announced their separation in 2018. The two met while making the "Step Up" movie. Zoë and Karl Glusman were married for about a year and a half before calling it quits, and they had met when a friend set them up. Following that breakup, Zoë took the blame for their divorce.
Zoë's father, Lenny Kravitz, weighed in on her new engagement. In December 2023, Lenny spoke highly of Tatum in an interview with E! News. "I love him. He's a great guy," he said. "We're very close, and we have a great line of communication." Lenny also seemed to say he already considered Tatum a member of his family. "[Tatum and I] hang out like you hang out with your family. We're together whenever we can," the singer said.
Zoë Kravitz called Channing Tatum 'a wonderful human'
Lenny Kravitz was asked about Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's engagement during an Entertainment Tonight interview from January 2024. "Hey man, that's life. When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it — I've done well. Blessed," he said.
The romance speculation for Zoë and Tatum began when she cast him as the lead in "P***y Island," the first film she's directed. Like many celebrity couples, Zoë and Tatum are fairly private and don't often share details about their relationship. However, Zoë gave a glimpse of their relationship in a 2022 interview with GQ. She said, "[Tatum's] just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do."
Zoë also said Tatum was great and supportive on the set of her film, adding, "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger." (The outlet even reported that Zoë calls Tatum the sweet nickname "Chan.")
Zoë's famous stepfather is also happy for the couple
Lenny Kravitz isn't the only father figure in Zoë Kravitz's life who has positive things to say about her engagement to Channing Tatum. Actor Jason Momoa was in a relationship with Zoë's mother Lisa Bonet for about 17 years, and the two were married for almost five of those. Momoa and Bonet are still good friends despite the breakup.
After Zoë and Tatum's engagement was announced, a source for Momoa told DailyMail.com that "Jason is beyond happy about Zoë and Channing's engagement. Zoë is a daughter to him and Channing has been one of his best friends for years, long before [Zoë] was dating [him]." The insider also said that Momoa feels like he played a part in getting the two of them together. It's unconfirmed if that's true because Tatum told Deadline he didn't know Zoë before she contacted him about starring in her movie (although before that, both actors lent their voices to "The Lego Batman Movie").
Momoa's source mentioned the loving familial relationship between Zoë and Momoa and how Momoa is even good friends with Lenny. "To welcome Channing into their family is the best thing ever because [Momoa] already considers him family," the source said. Those happy sentiments match how Momoa felt about Zoë dating Tatum based on his past comments.