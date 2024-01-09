Brad From The Middle Is Unrecognizable Now

After being in production for over two years, ABC aired the first episode of "The Middle" on September 20, 2009, just days before the debut of the monster hit series "Modern Family." The former sitcom's portrayal of a middle-class family in Indiana proved to be a success: it ran for nine seasons and received a number of awards along the way. While "The Middle" featured a star-studded cast of industry veterans ranging from Patricia Heaton to Neil Flynn, it helped launch the careers of young actors such as Atticus Shaffer and Brock Ciarlelli.

Ciarlelli, a theater kid who grew up in Colorado, told HuffPost he snagged the role of Sue Heck's boyfriend-turned-best friend, Brad Bottig, just days after he was first called in to audition. "Whirlwind is the only word in my vocabulary that accurately describes the process of booking the show," he stated. "TV casting moves fast no matter what — but it's even more so when I'm flying halfway across the country for a two-minute audition!"

As Brad grew up on the series, Ciarlelli grew up, too. He went on to earn a math degree from Chapman University. There, he took internships that gave him a chance to learn even more about the industry. "From an acting standpoint all you see is the script, you film it, and the next month you see the final product. You don't see all the work that goes into it and the behind-the-scenes," he told Out in 2015. And Brock Ciarlelli has only continued to work since "The Middle."