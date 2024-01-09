Meet Rich And Becky Liss, The Couple That Helped Steve Harvey When He Was Homeless

Steve Harvey has enjoyed career success for decades as a comedian, actor, author, and host. However, over the years, he has been candid that his success took effort and sacrifice to achieve. Harvey's early days in comedy were filled with struggles, and he was homeless and living in his car for three years.

"You have to jump and take a leap of faith in order to soar," Harvey shared on his website, and in 1985, that leap meant leaving his role as an insurance salesman to pursue comedy. At the time, Harvey's twin daughters were toddlers. Harvey's career change caused difficulties with his marriage and he and his first wife, Marcia Harvey, eventually divorced. While most of Harvey's scant early-comedy earnings went to his family, he was fortunate to have Rich and Becky Liss to help him out.

The couple got to know Harvey when both their families were living in Ohio in the 1980s. Harvey was 26 at the time and trying to start a carpet cleaning business. The Lisses became the first people to hire him to clean their furniture store. After Harvey pivoted to comedy, Rich and Becky generously helped pay for his travel costs. While Harvey lost touch with the Lisses over the years, he and his old friends enjoyed an emotional on-air reunion in 2013.