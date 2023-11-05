Steve Harvey's Early Days In Comedy Were Full Of Struggles

Steve Harvey's rise to fame as one of the biggest names on American television reads like a story out of a fairytale. With numerous TV shows, such as "The Steve Harvey Show," "Family Feud," and bestselling self-help books to his name, it's almost hard to fathom that he wasn't always successful. However, the truth about Harvey's fame is that it all began when he was 34, after years of fighting.

In an interview with People, the comedian disclosed that he faced major challenges before catching his big break. Harvey's twenties were filled with several jobs, including boxing and even selling insurance. Then, after winning $50 from a stand-up competition in 1985, Steve Harvey decided to quit his job and pursue comedy full-time.

However, this was only the beginning of a long and harrowing journey. Harvey's dedication to comedy earned him just $3,000 in his first year. Combined with providing for his wife, Marcia Harvey, and two kids, he was living off barely $50 a week. Harvey even had to steal fuel from gas stations to get to gigs sometimes. This choice to abandon a stable income for comedy is speculated as the reason Marcia and Steve Harvey divorced.