Strict Rules Ivanka Trump's Kids Have To Follow
When Ivanka Trump isn't engaged as the former first daughter of one of the most controversial past presidents of the United States, she's immersed in raising her family. Trump married Jared Kushner in 2009, and together, they have three children: Arabella Rose, born in 2011, Joseph Frederick in 2013, and Theodore James in 2016. Managing a household with three young children is challenging, even for a dedicated high achiever like Trump. She has candidly admitted feeling "exhausted 90 percent of the time" (via People).
Nonetheless, this relentless fatigue doesn't deter Trump from implementing strict guidelines for her children. She has shared various tidbits about her parenting style across the years, and when put together, they paint a picture of a loving home run by parents who care and don't hesitate to show it. However, some parts of their parenting style might seem unconventional — strict even — to some American families. Here are three rules Ivanka Trump's children have to follow.
No phones for 25 hours from Friday evening to Saturday evening
While a ban on phones might seem harsh, it stems from the surprising reason Jared Kushner once broke up with Ivanka Trump – religious differences. The mother of three was originally Presbyterian, and Kushner, Jewish. However, she eventually converted to Judaism and decided to raise their children in accordance with Orthodox Jewish rules. This includes observing Shabbat, a Jewish custom restricting work and certain activities, including the use of phones, from Friday evening to Saturday evening.
In a 2017 interview with Vogue Magazine, Trump shared insights into how her family observes this time. "From Friday to Saturday, we don't do anything but hang out with one another. We don't make phone calls." Though this practice differs significantly from her upbringing, Trump appreciates its value for her family. "It's been such a great life decision for me [...] I really find that with Judaism, it creates an amazing blueprint for family connectivity."
Ivanka's children get two breakfast choices every day
Deciding what to have for breakfast can often be challenging, especially with multiple options available. This decision-making process can be even more daunting when finding a choice that agrees with multiple children. This is why Ivanka Trump offers her children the same two options for breakfast every morning. "I always give the kids one of two choices: either Greek yogurt and berries or 'fancy oatmeal,'" she told My Morning Routine. She explained that "fancy oatmeal" involved various toppings such as "chia seeds, berries, flaxseed, goji berries, cinnamon, walnuts, and almonds."
In an interview with Vogue Magazine, Jared Kushner shared that becoming a mother and partner motivated Trump to learn to cook. He added that despite her initial lack of culinary experience, she had become quite proficient in the kitchen. Trump also shared that cooking with her children gave her a newfound enjoyment for baking. This new skill has led to a sweet family tradition influenced by Chinese culture. The mother of three shares a bowl of spaghetti with her children on their birthdays — a family custom inspired by the Chinese belief that long noodles symbolize a long life.
Ivanka's kids participate in extracurricular activities
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner live a quiet life, but they ensure their kids participate in extracurricular activities, such as learning a new language and playing musical instruments. The former first daughter shared with Fit Pregnancy that she wished she'd never stopped learning the piano as a child. Consequently, she encourages her children to love music.
In addition to music, Trump insists that her children learn Mandarin. She has explored various methods to facilitate this learning, including hiring a Chinese nanny, enrolling them in the Carousel of Languages school, and using nursery rhymes. Trump even shared a photograph of her son, Theodore, playing with Chinese character building blocks on Instagram.
As a child, Arabella could also sing Chinese songs, and even enjoyed wearing traditional Chinese outfits while performing for her family. This commitment to multilingualism has even impressed grandad Donald Trump, who proudly showcased his grandchildren's talents. CGTN shared a video of the former president playing a video of Arabella singing in Mandarin for Chinese President Xi Jinping at an official meeting in 2017.