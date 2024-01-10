Tragic Details About Hallmark Star Clare Bowen

Petite, with a swirl of blonde, curly hair and an Instagram filled with singing, kissing husbands, very large dogs, and the occasional pair of fairy wings, it's easy to assume actor and singer Clare Bowen lives a charmed life. And with a career that was once helped along with advice from Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett and has included a major part in a hit TV show ("Nashville"), as well as Hallmark movies "#Xmas" and "Sand Dollar Cove," there is definitely some charm happening.

The native Australian has also found the love of her life, Bowen's husband, Brandon Robert Young, with the couple exchanging vows in October 2017. He's also a musician, and the two have collaborated several times, writing songs and performing together on stage. Not coincidentally, at the end of "Nashville," Bowen's character, Scarlett, shares that her new love is a guitar-playing band member — played, appropriately, by Young.

But along with the successes and joys Bowen has experienced in her life, there have also been some major setbacks. Cancer has invaded her happiness not once, but twice, and despite her demonstrable talent, the Hallmark star once felt so discouraged about her music career that she gave up singing.