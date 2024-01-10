Does Jennifer Garner Star With Her Daughter In A Neutrogena Ad? Here's Who It Really Is

When Jennifer Garner shared a sponsored post promoting Neutrogena on her Instagram in August 2023, fans weren't surprised to see the "13 Going On 30" actor hyping up the skincare brand. Garner has been an ambassador for the company for quite some time, promoting their hyaluronic acid, sleep mask, and SPF-infused moisturizer. Despite having worked with Neutrogena for over 15 years, the celeb still finds ways to keep it fresh and engaging for younger audiences, like her iconic face splash commercial, which she revamped for TikTok.

@jennifergarner Happy 15th Anniversary, @Neutrogena! To celebrate and look back on my first splash I went straight for chaos and grandma wet t-shirt contest vibes. Want to give it a try? Make a mess! Have fun! Just please don't be so good that you toss me out of a job that I love! #MakeASplash #NeutrogenaAmbassador ♬ Neutrogena Splash – Neutrogena

So, while her brand-centered post was nothing new, there were two things that viewers just couldn't get over. First, at the time of posting, Garner was a flawless 51-year-old and looked absolutely radiant. If Neutrogena truly is her go-to, we seriously need to consider using this secret fountain-of-youth skincare brand. The second shocker was that she shared the screen with another dewy face who looked like she could easily be Garner's daughter.

The mini-me was actually none other than Jenna Ortega. A well-known star thanks to her role in Netflix's "Wednesday," fans saw her appear in the frame before employing a transition with her hand and suddenly being embraced by Garner. "Oh Jesus, they look like mom and daughter... twins," commented one fan.