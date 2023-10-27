Why Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Still Lived Together After They Separated

For most ex-couples, moving out of a shared space is a non-negotiable part of the breakup — a norm Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner courageously broke while going through their divorce. According to a source who spoke to People following the A-list couple's divorce filing in 2017, it was a "normal" day in the Affleck-Garner household, which is just how the two parents wanted it.

"They are figuring out what to do," the source told the magazine. "One thing they agree on — the kids will stay at the family house. Jen and Ben will focus on making things as smoothly as possible for the kids. It's all about what's best for them."

Garner and Affleck, who were married from 2005 to 2018, had three children together: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel Garner. Although the pair endured a tumultuous, years-long separation, they tried their best to remain a united front for the sake of their kids.